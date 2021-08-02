Repeat ruling: Sheriff, not courts, control the jail

Aug. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A district court judge has again ruled the court cannot order jail medical staff to provide specific medications to people incarcerated — though questions remain over sentencing directives as well as a corporate healthcare provider's interpretation of its own prescription medication policy.

On Thursday, 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney denied an emergency petition filed by attorney Jesse Williams, on behalf of client Austin Phillips, who said jail medical workers were not providing him with Vyvanse, a prescribed medication.

Phillips, who has since been released, was sentenced earlier this month by Cooney to 30 days in jail with 120 days held in abeyance, on domestic violence and attempted fleeing and eluding convictions.

Cooney previously denied a similar petition filed by Williams on behalf of another client lodged in Grand Traverse County's jail, Cyrus Patson, who said he was not receiving prescribed Suboxone and other medications to treat opioid use disorder, depression and anxiety.

Patson was sentenced July 7 to 180 days in jail held in abeyance by Judge Michael Stepka for attempted resisting and obstructing arrest and use of a controlled substance, and was in custody on bond issues and other charges.

Both men waived HIPPA rights, allowing their medical history to be discussed in open court.

Williams argued the sentencing orders by Cooney and Stepka stated the men were required to continue treatment for their mental health diagnoses, which included taking all prescribed medications.

The county contracts with Wellpath, a Nashville-based corporation, to provide healthcare in the jail and Elaine Kaiser, a nursing supervisor employed by the company, testified the medications were among those not dispensed over concerns about misuse.

The judge, Williams argued, should either release his clients or compel the jail to provide them with their medications.

In his written ruling issued Thursday, Cooney acknowledged the sentence orders but declined to adjust jail time and ruled the county's sheriff, not the court, had sole authority over the jail.

"The Court's statement at sentencing that the jail would provide medications ordered by the Court was based upon past practice and discussions between the Court and the Jail," Cooney stated.

"It is now clear that although the Jail takes into account this Court's orders having to do with medication, ultimately, it is the Sheriff who is responsible for the security, health, and welfare of the inmates."

Williams disagreed, and said Friday he was reviewing whether Wellpath, the court and the county were violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ADA, signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, provides people with disabilities the same rights and opportunities as everyone else — "This includes people with addiction to alcohol and people in recovery from opioids and other drugs," an ADA website states.

Sheriff Tom Bensley said the victims of crime were too often forgotten in discussions over jail inmate healthcare, adding that he supported the judge's ruling.

"These were sentencing orders to the defendants, not to the jail," Bensley said Friday. "It's pretty simple — don't go to jail. And if you do, you'll be treated by the medical professionals we hire."

Internal records shared with the Record-Eagle show inconsistencies between Kaiser's court testimony, a Wellpath-contracted physician's treatment notes and Wellpath's prescription medication policy.

Earlier this month, Kaiser testified there was no prescribed medication that Wellpath would refuse to administer. Later, however, she said stimulants, benzenoids and Suboxone — used to treat depression, anxiety and opioid use disorder — were "not provided in the jail."

Wellpath's "Medication Assisted Treatment Protocol," a nine-page document spelling out how the company's medical staff should treat opioid use disorder, says those incarcerated actually may be offered buprenorphine — the generic form of Suboxone — in facilities where the medication was allowed and a staff member had a DEAx waiver from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Wellpath's contracted physician in Grand Traverse County's jail is Ann Kuenker, who provides medical services for a set number of hours per week and, state records show, is licensed to prescribe controlled substances.

Neither Kuenker nor Kaiser could be reached for comment, though a public database maintained by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration of physicians and other practitioners with DEAx waivers does not include their names.

Treatment notes for Patson show he told jail medical staff he was taking Suboxone and was "90 days clean" at the time of his incarceration, though "is beginning to have cravings, nightmares, and dreams of using," after not receiving the prescription while in jail.

"Can you please ween me off my suboxone so I dont have to withdrawl for three weeks," an inmate health service request from Patson to jail medical staff sent June 16 reads.

"The provider has ordered no Suboxone to be given," a response by a registered nurse, written the next day, reads. "We will continue withdrawal checks twice daily and more often if needed. We will notify the provider with any detox symptoms and treat accordingly."

Other notations in Patson's file state he's to be administered Suboxone, then a day later he's put back on detox protocols, with a directive he "not receive Suboxone until 24-48 prior to discharge per Dr. Kuenker."

Another notation states Patson's mother left a voicemail with the jail asking for Patson to receive Suboxone but was told "this must be ordered by the judge."

Bensley acknowledged possible inconsistencies between Kaiser's testimony and Wellpath practices and deferred any further comment to Wellpath.

Williams said he thought Patson's treatment was an example of the larger problem of not properly caring for those in our community with mental health needs.

"Wellpath, in my opinion, clearly had no idea what is going on in the jail," Williams said. "Detoxing someone cold turkey with Tylenol then shotting them up with a powerful drug right before they're released is an ADA violation. And the court certainly has the authority to enforce the ADA."

Bensley and Williams both said it was likely Wellpath's policies in the jail would again be raised in local courts.