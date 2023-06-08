Repeat sex offender from Little Egg Harbor sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

TRENTON - A Little Egg Harbor man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for persuading a minor to send him child pornography and engage in sexually explicit behavior over an online messaging service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

David M. Frew, 42, pleaded guilty to the crimes last summer before U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Shipp. After Frew is freed from prison, he will be subject to five years of supervised release, according to a prepared statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Frew was already a registered sex offender when he was charged for his latest crimes in November 2019. He had convinced a juvenile — with whom he had started messaging online in June 2017 — to send him sexually explicit photos of the victim’s genitalia, according to court records.

More Ocean County news: Swastikas painted, suspicious house fire under investigation in Manchester; one arrested

Frew has a history of such criminal behavior. In 2008, he was convicted in Pennsylvania of sending sexually explicit photos or videos to undercover investigators who were posing online as underage girls. That same year, Frew was also convicted in New Jersey of endangering the welfare of children, all according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On July 18, Frew admitted to his latest crimes: one count receipt of child pornography and one count online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct, the statement said.

Be careful outside: Is the air quality a risk to my health? Here's what you need to know and what you can do

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Technical Crime Unit, the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Little Egg Harbor Police Department all assisted with the investigation and with Frew’s arrest.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Repeat sex offender from Little Egg sentenced to 15 years in prison