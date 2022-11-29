Repeat sex offender sentenced to over 10 years for possessing 100s of videos and images of child pornography

A Bridgeport man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison Monday after he was found with hundreds of videos and images of the sexual abuse of young children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Robert Mosley, 55, of Bridgeport was sentenced to 121 months in prison for possessing and distributing images depicting the sexual abuse of children. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport.

Mosley was previously sentenced to 10 years in jail, suspended after six years, with 20 years of probation for second-degree child pornography possession in 2016. He was released on parole in November of 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

His probation officer and troopers from the Connecticut State Police conducted a visit at Mosley’s home on Jan. 28, 2020. He was found with an unapproved smartphone and an approved mobile phone containing suspected child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Police seized both phones and Mosley was taken back into custody.

Inspections of the phones revealed thousands of images and hundreds of videos of sexual abuse of children, mainly young boys aged 2 to 14 years old, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Investigators analyzed his email account and found “numerous” emails soliciting and sending child pornography to others and to his own cloud storage account.

He has been in custody since Jan. 28, 2020 and pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Sept. 22, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the state police and Homeland Security Investigations, with the help of the Connecticut Department of Correction Division of Parole and Community Services. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathanial Gentile.