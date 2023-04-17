Repeated complaints leads to thefts, weapons charges against man in Highland

Repeated resident complaints led to an altercation with police an arrest and multiple weapons, theft and assault charges on April 6 in Highland.

Highland Police received three separate calls complaining about Wendell L. McCallister, 58, hometown unknown. Police spoke with him several times about the complaints, which centered on trespassing and theft, according to Highland Police Chief Carole Presson.

By the third complaint, police arrived to arrest McCallister and observed several items reported stolen from Rural King and Walmart, as well as multiple weapons. Presson said he was observed in possession of a fixed-blade K-bar-style knife, a throwing star, a piece of metal pipe and pocket knives.

As the officers were arresting him, police said he resisted arrest and spat on the officers. He was taken into custody without further incident and no officers were injured, Presson said.

McCallister has been charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony; two counts of retail theft under $300, a Class 4 felony; criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to comply with the conditions of bail bond.

He remains in custody at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in lieu of $75,000 bail; due to the charge of failing to comply with a bail bond, he was not given a new bail bond.