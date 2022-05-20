He repeatedly called 911 about President Biden, cops say. Now, Florida man is charged

A Florida man repeatedly called 911 offering his thoughts on President Joe Biden — as well as former Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” — resulting in his arrest soon after, authorities say.

Now, the Palm Harbor man is facing a misuse of a wireless 911 system charge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

During his first 911 call on May 8, he told a dispatcher “‘El Chapo’ needed to be freed from prison and ‘President Biden’ needed to be placed into prison,” an arrest report obtained by McClatchy News states.

The man was informed that his call was a “non-emergency situation” and was told not to contact 911 for “non-criminal activity,” according to the report.

However, the man called again soon after, requesting to speak with deputies, police say. When deputies asked why he called again, he repeated that El Chapo “needed to be freed” and Biden “needed to be placed in prison.”

After he called 911 a third time within an hour making the same statement, he was arrested and taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was held on a $150 bond, the report says. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office confirmed he made bond the day of his arrest in a statement to McClatchy News.

Palm Harbor is about 25 miles northwest of Tampa.

