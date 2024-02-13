Who will replace Leezah Sun in the Arizona Legislature? 1 of these 3 Democrats

Democrats in the southwest Valley on Monday evening nominated three people as possible candidates to fill a legislative vacancy.

Natacha Chavez, Elda Luna-Nájera and Martín Quezada won the support of precinct committee members in Legislative District 22. One of them will be the district's next House member, replacing Leeza Sun, who resigned late last month in the face of a likely expulsion.

This is the third slate of candidates to fill a legislative vacancy forwarded to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors this month. The supervisors are required by law to fill vacancies and must select a nominee from the same party as the person who vacated the seat.

The House Ethics Committee found Sun exhibited "disorderly behavior" in her interactions with officials in her district, including threats of violence against a city lobbyist. Sun said her language was misconstrued.

The supervisors are expected to act quickly on appointing one of the three, as the Legislature is in the midst of its session. The appointee will serve until January 2025.

Chavez ran for the LD22 seat in 2022, losing in a four-way primary. A native of Guam, she moved to Arizona at age seven. Since her days in community college, she has worked for numerous Democratic campaigns and with nonprofit organizations ranging from the East Valley NAACP to the Moms Clean Air Force.

In her 2022 campaign, she emphasized the importance of diverse representation for the growing district, leaning on her background as a millennial Black woman and mother.

Luna-Nájera is a member of the Tolleson Elementary School District board. A first-generation Mexican American, she said she wants to bring decorum and respect to the House seat. She holds a doctorate in social work.

She presented herself as a placeholder candidate, noting that she could dedicate herself to legislative business without the distraction of running for a full term in the July 30 primary election.

Quezada is well-known in the district, having represented the area in both the House and Arizona Senate. In 2022, he was the Democratic nominee for state treasurer, a seat he lost to incumbent Republican Kimberly Yee.

Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed him to head the office of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. However, a Senate committee charged with vetting cabinet nominees rejected him, using his progressive legislative record against him and further fueling controversy over the unusual vetting process.

Quezada leaned on his legislative experience as he urged LD22 precinct committee members to nominate him. He said he can jump into the ongoing work without a hitch.

“We can’t afford somebody who needs time to adjust to that learning curve," he said.

The supervisors on Wednesday are expected to vote on an appointee to take the seat Amish Shah vacated in early February.

After the Sun vacancy is filled, the supervisors should get a break from what has been a busy round of legislative changes.

