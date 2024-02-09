Replacement of bridge connecting Hackensack and Teaneck advances. What you should know

Fourteen years after weight and lane limits were imposed on the East Anderson Street/Cedar Lane Bridge connecting Hackensack and Teaneck over the Hackensack River, construction of its replacement has finally entered the public information stage.

During the construction of the new bridge, traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction, which is nothing new for area motorists. When the Anderson Street Bridge was determined to be structurally deficient in 2012, concrete barriers were brought in and used to block outside lanes, reducing it to one lane in each direction.

At the same time, Bergen County officials placed a 15-ton weight limit on the bridge because of its poor condition, causing NJ Transit buses to be rerouted to Route 4 to cross the river.

A public information meeting will be broadcast on Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss the preliminary engineering phase of the estimated $40 million replacement of the 1971 bridge.

The 302-foot-long East Anderson Street/Cedar Lane Bridge connects Bergen County's two most-populated municipalities, Hackensack on the west (left), and Teaneck on the east (right).

Bergen County officials will jointly host the meeting with representatives of the state Transportation Department, the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority and the Federal Highway Administration.

The bridge will be replaced using a staged construction sequence, said Derek Sands, deputy chief of staff to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco. The stages include:

Stage 1 : One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction as a portion of the existing structure heading east toward Teaneck is demolished and rebuilt.

Stage 2: One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on the newly rebuilt structure as the remaining portion of the existing structure is demolished and rebuilt.

"Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained during construction," Sands said. "In general, the intent is to have one lane of traffic in each direction maintained for the duration of construction as much as possible."

The traffic on Anderson Street Bridge ( which connects Teaneck and Hackensack) has had two lanes closed to traffic since September 2012, photographed on 02/11/19. The photog looks toward Hackensack.

No exact start date has been set, nor has how long the project will last, Sands said, because those time frames depend on the design.

Resolutions of support for the project were passed by Teaneck and Hackensack officials in November 2019. Authorities held two meetings with local officials in June 2022 and early 2023. A community stakeholders meeting was held in April 2023.

Teaneck Township Manager Dean Kazinci described the bridge connecting Teaneck to Hackensack just east of the old Sears building as "a major artery connecting both jurisdictions."

"We are slowly inching forward with preparing finalized plans and continuously seek public input," Kazinci said. "Possibly some type of groundbreaking in 2025-ish? The new design and infrastructure will significantly improve vehicular travel and the safety of pedestrians/bicyclists crossing the bridge."

Looking west from Teaneck to Hackensack, the outer lanes of the East Anderson Street/Cedar Lane bridge were closed to traffic in 2012, and a 15-ton weight limiit was imposed.

Kazinci said that although the goal is to avoid closing the bridge at all during construction, "there may be times when closure, in its entirety, is unavoidable."

"As we understand the temporary inconvenience this may cause to area residents, the bigger picture is a modern bridge with significant improvements that will last for many decades," Kazinci said.

Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse and City Manager Vincent Caruso did not respond to a request for comment.

Joe Romano, owner of S&J Shoe Repair on Anderson Street in Hackensack, said he expected "not much" impact on his business from the construction.

"Years ago they closed the bridge for something, and people just went around to the next bridge," Romano said Thursday.

The bridge is the northernmost of three local bridges crossing the Hackensack between Route 4 and Route 80, which is 2½ miles to the south. Closing the bridge would require drivers to take a 2-mile detour north to Route 4 and back, or south to the Salem Street/West Main Street Bridge and back.

INFRASTRUCTURE BOOST Hackensack bridge, in 'poor' condition for years, will be fixed as part of $1B state plan

The bridge is being financed in part through New Jersey's $12 billion federal infrastructure bill.

The meeting will be held online via Microsoft Teams at tinyurl.com/EAB-PIC-Meeting. Call to listen in on audio only at 412-634-6334, Phone Conference ID: 506 340 76.

A meeting transcript can be obtained by calling Joseph Baladi at 201-336-6446 or emailing a request to eastandersonbridgeproject@gmail.com no later than Feb. 20.

Written comments will be accepted through March 28 at: Joseph Baladi, P.E., P.P., C.M.E. Division Head — Planning (Bergen County Project Manager), One Bergen County Plaza, 4th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601, or by fax at 201-336-6449 or email at eastandersonbridgeproject@gmail.com.

For more information on the project, visit Bergen County's webpage: eastandersonbridge.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Replacement of Anderson Street Bridge is topic of upcoming meeting