Need a new or replacement Social Security card? We're making it easier

If you need a new or replacement Social Security card, we’ve got great news! You may be able to complete, or at least start, your application on our website — and, if necessary, use our online scheduling tool to book an appointment at a local office.

Start your application

Do you need to apply for a Social Security number (SSN) and card? You can visit www.ssa.gov/number-card to begin the process. You’ll answer a series of questions to determine whether you can:

Complete the application process online.

Start the application process online, then bring any required documents to your local Social Security office to complete the application, typically in less time.

Complete the application process at your local office.

If you can’t complete the application online, you must visit a Social Security office. To learn more, please review our publication, Your Social Security Number and Card, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10002.pdf.

Replace your Social Security card

Want to replace your card? The Card Replacement Screener on our Replace Social Security card webpage at www.ssa.gov/number-card/replace-card helps you determine the best way to do so.

Depending on your situation, you may be able to request a replacement card without visiting a local office. Choose “Answer a few questions” on the Replacement Card webpage at www.ssa.gov/number-card/replace-card to get started. Even if you can’t complete the process online and must visit an office, you can still save yourself time by starting the application online.

Were You Asked to Come into an Office? Here’s What You Should Know

If you start the application online and we determine you need to come into an office, you can use our new Online Self-Scheduling option. This option allows you to:

Select your language preference.

Select the most convenient office to receive service.

Choose to receive communications and appointment reminders through email or text.

Conveniently use your mobile device to check-in for your appointment.

You can also reschedule, modify, or cancel your appointment online without having to call or visit the office.

Please note that this service is not available in Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, or American Samoa. We hope to make it available soon.

Kylle’ D. McKinney is an Alabama Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

