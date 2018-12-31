U.S. President Donald Trump walks in with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

Politics, Americas

He doesn’t need an ideologue. He doesn’t need a business person. He needs a solid conservative national-security leader.

Replacing Mattis: 4 Things Trump Needs In His Next Secretary of Defense

Now is the time for all good men and women to think seriously about what kind of person America needs to install as its Secretary of Defense.

To help guide our thoughts, the resignation letter of Gen. Jim Mattis is a good place to start. It reveals four characteristics that President Donald Trump should look for, to be sure he gets the right leader in place at the Pentagon.

Pick a Strategic Communicator:

Mattis’s letter flags a criticism the administration should take to heart. The United States must speak clearly and consistently to both allies and adversaries. This is often difficult, given the president’s personal, unconventional style of statesmanship. Yet the president is ultimately responsible for ensuring his administration develops, articulates and implements strong and consistent policies in the best interests of the American people.

The abrupt shift in Syria policy offers a case in point of what happens when the process goes wrong. A permanent American footprint in the country is neither practical nor desirable. The president is right to conclude that, after having defeated the territorial ISIS Caliphate, the U.S. mission should transition to reflect the change in threat.

But the administration must explain its actions, demonstrate its plan is suitable and feasible, and inform Americans how it protects U.S. interests and serves the larger regional strategy. That didn’t happen. As a result, the president’s national-security team was left ill-prepared to defend or implement the president’s policies. As a result, Congress, the American people, and America’s friends and allies, were left surprised, confused and disappointed.

One of the assets Secretary Mattis brought to the Pentagon was his lengthy resume and his reputation. He was widely respected around the world. When he talked, people listened and leaders took him quite seriously. Trump will continue to need an experienced and proven national-security expert at the helm of defense headquarters, someone whose communications skills and credibility will enhance the administration’s coordinated efforts to explain and implement the president’s policies.

Pick a Team Player:

On the other side of the coin, Mattis revealed his own limitations in serving the president when he wrote that Trump “had the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours.” Mattis viewed defense policy as “nonpartisan.” It most assuredly is not.

Military operations and defense activities are nonpartisan activities, but defense and security policies rightly reflect the will of the administrations. Political appointees serve at the pleasure of the president to advance his policies.

To both their credit, Trump and Mattis made the arrangement work for two years—but it was not sustainable. As Mattis said, the president deserves cabinet secretaries who share his vision. So his resignation as Secretary of Defense was the good, right and honorable thing to do for both Mattis and the country. Indeed, the manner in which he resigned is a breath of fresh air. Instead of leaking gripes to hostile media as an unnamed source, Mattis left no room for Swamp gossip by publicly explaining the reasons for his resignation. Now President Trump has the opportunity to nominate a new Secretary of Defense whose views are more closely aligned with Trump’s vision.

The president’s will is well laid out in the national-security strategy. Whoever he picks needs to sign on with the president’s agenda. That doesn’t mean being a “yes man.” Officials must give on honest advice and feedback. But when the president makes a policy decision, officials must support the choice as if it were their own—or resign with honor, as did Mattis.

Pick a King of the Hill:

In his letter, the secretary didn’t list congressional relations as one of his big headaches. In part, that may have been because Mattis spent only a modicum of time on the Hill.

The next secretary will have to spend a lot more time there. So Trump should look for someone skilled at working the halls of Congress. The next two years will likely see tough budget fights and contentious debates over policy issues from operations in Yemen to nuclear modernization. In addition, defense will likely see some highly partisan probes masquerading as congressional oversight.