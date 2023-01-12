Replacing Surovikin signals shift in Putin’s approach to war, UK intelligence says

Read also: A look at the trio who convinced Putin to invade

Earlier on Jan. 11, Russian Defense Ministry announced Gerasimov – head of Russia’s General Staff – was replacing Sergey Surovikin as the commander of Moscow’s so-called “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine.

UK Defense Ministry described the change of commanders as a sign of “significant development in Russian President Putin's approach to managing the war” and “a clear acknowledgment that the campaign is falling short of Russia's strategic goals.”

“This move is likely to be greeted with extreme displeasure by much of the Russian ultra-nationalist and military blogger community, who have increasingly blamed Gerasimov for the poor execution of the war,” the message said.

On Dec. 6, 2022, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that top Russian military command has failed to meet Kremlin's expectations and is likely to be replaced.

