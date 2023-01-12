Replacing Surovikin signals shift in Putin’s approach to war, UK intelligence says

Read also: A look at the trio who convinced Putin to invade

Earlier on Jan. 11, Russian Defense Ministry announced Gerasimov – head of Russia’s General Staff – was replacing Sergey Surovikin as the commander of Moscow’s so-called “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine.

UK Defense Ministry described the change of commanders as a sign of “significant development in Russian President Putin's approach to managing the war” and “a clear acknowledgment that the campaign is falling short of Russia's strategic goals.”

“This move is likely to be greeted with extreme displeasure by much of the Russian ultra-nationalist and military blogger community, who have increasingly blamed Gerasimov for the poor execution of the war,” the message said.

Read also: Reznikov says Russian missile strikes only bolster support for Ukraine

On Dec. 6, 2022, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that top Russian military command has failed to meet Kremlin's expectations and is likely to be replaced.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

  • Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

    Border guards have demonstrated the destruction of a Russian infantry group in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "The units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine carry out combat missions on the Bakhmut front as part of the defence forces of Ukraine.

  • Russia demoted the 'absolutely ruthless' general who has been leading the war in Ukraine less than 3 months after promoting him

    Gen. Sergei Surovikin is being replaced after getting the job last October. He will now serve as a deputy to his successor, Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

  • Relatives of Russian soldiers killed in Makiivka don't believe Russian Defence Ministry

    Families of Russian soldiers who were killed in the Ukrainian town of Makiivka on New Year's Eve at night do not believe the version of events presented by the Ministry of Defence of Russia. Source: Russian BBC service Details: After interviewing the families of the soldiers killed, the BBC came to the conclusion that they do not believe in the version suggested by the Ministry of Defence of Russia, i.

  • Satellite images showing thousands of craters at a battle site in eastern Ukraine capture just how intense the 'savage' artillery fight there actually is

    In a nightly speech on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has focused its "greatest efforts" on eastern towns.

  • Ukraine’s Battlefields Are Freezing. Here’s What That Means for the War

    (Bloomberg) -- Temperatures in eastern Ukraine have been well below freezing in recent days, hardening the ground and opening a window for potential winter offensives by both sides. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue

  • Russia’s New ‘Large-Scale War’ Plan Is Already Doomed to Fail

    Alexey Malgavko/ReutersRussia appears to be laying the groundwork to summon hundreds of thousands more men across the country to take part in the war against Ukraine.Lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, lamented in an interview with RBK on Wednesday that the country doesn’t have enough mobilized reserve forces for a “large-scale war.”Current reserve forces, he said, are enough to “meet the demands that stand before the government,” but “it’s impossible to c

  • The war in Ukraine could be decided this year, former US Army general says, warning of dire consequences if Russia faces defeat

    Russia "would use a nuclear weapon before it allowed its military to be defeated in the field," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.

  • Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

    Kremlin via ReutersAfter months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates.The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov publicly corrected Putin after he complained that some enterprises had not yet secured contracts for the construction of new aircra

  • Occupiers whose service ended are not let back home at border

    Russian soldiers who were serving in Luhansk Oblast and whose term of service has ended are not allowed to go home at the border. Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Luhansk Oblast Military Administration: "Soldiers of the Russian Federation who have completed their term of service are not allowed to go home at the border.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Humiliated by His Own Side After Bragging of Wagner Victory

    Concord Press Service/Handout via ReutersThe Kremlin finally seems to be trying to take Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin down a notch after the businessman has spent months using his band of mercenaries and ex-convicts to steal the spotlight in Russia’s war against Ukraine.A simmering feud between Prigozhin’s outfit and the regular Russian army spilled out into the open Wednesday, as Russia’s Defense Ministry publicly rebuffed claims made by “Putin’s chef” about a Wagner win in Ukraine’s Donetsk re

  • U.S. military tanks at Dutch port en route to NATO frontier

    A large number of U.S. army tanks and military vehicles began arriving at the Dutch port of Vlissingen on Wednesday, before heading to Poland and Lithuania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank. The equipment includes M-1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, of Fort Hood, Texas. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has been strengthening its battle groups in states from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south.

  • Navy frustration building over late weapons, ship deliveries

    The commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command said industry needs to start delivering ordnance on time.

  • Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’ Chickens Out of Fight During Live Broadcast

    Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter being freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, arms dealer Viktor Bout is making rounds on Russian propaganda networks, but he is already changing his tune.During an interview last month with convicted Russian agent Maria Butina for the state media outlet RT, Bout proclaimed his wholehearted support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he would certainly sign up as a volunteer, if he had the opportunity and necessary s

  • Ukrainian forces hit Russian military vessel and shoot down 4 UAVs

    Ukraine's General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders killed about 710 Russian invaders, damaged or sank a Russian military vessel, and destroyed four tanks and four UAVs on 9-10 January. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "More information regarding the enemy ship/boat will be provided after confirmation.

  • Philippine defense chief quits in latest security shakeup

    The military has a history of restiveness, failed coup attempts and corruption scandals, and has faced accusations of human rights violations.

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.

  • George Santos' Local GOP Teases 'Major Announcement' About 'Disgraced' Congressman

    The Nassau County GOP vowed to “deliver the strongest statement yet" on the newly elected lawmaker, who has admitted lying about his background.

  • Sean Hannity Utters Dud Biden Joke to Kevin McMarthy. Insists It’s Funny.

    Fox NewsBroadcasting from the U.S. Capitol Tuesday while surrounded by a friendly audience of Republican House members, Sean Hannity couldn’t resist the urge to once again utter a variation of what has long been his go-to dig at President Biden: drawing attention to his mental acuity. When Hannity didn’t get the response he was looking for, though, he insisted that his line was actually funny.Hannity was interviewing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about the possibility of a government shutd

  • The stink from Ducey's $200 million shipping container border wall just got a little stinkier

    Former Gov. Doug Ducey's stunt of a shipping container wall on the border was awarded as a no-bid contract. Sure, that makes total sense.

  • Over 600 bodies transported in truckloads: Russia hides Makiivka losses, fearing rebellion

    In a new intercepted call released by the Chief Intelligence Department of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, a Russian occupier tells his wife that the Russian authorities are keeping quiet about the events in Makiivka to prevent a rebellion when in fact, over 600 Russian invaders died there.