Replay – Cannabis Meets Blockchain: Join Exotix Founder in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge
·2 min read

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Founder of Exotix to discuss Web3, an overview of the company, product-linked interactive NFTs, cannabis industry marketing service, hologram development, and virtual reality dispensaries. The live event featured Exotix Founder Kyle Allon joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY

About Exotix:

Exotix is a Web3 company merging the worlds of cannabis and crypto with an Ethereum-based token, strain-specific 3D interactive NFTs, a virtual reality NFT dispensary marketplace, cannabis industry marketing services, and development in the AR, VR, and Metaverse spaces.

Mr. Allon will discuss:

  • Overview of Web3

  • Company overview

  • Strain-specific 3D interactive NFTs connected to physical products in dispensaries

  • Cannabis industry marketing service

  • Hologram development

  • Virtual reality dispensaries

About the Speaker:

Kyle Allon is the Founder of Exotix. Working initially in the Colorado medical marijuana space, Kyle founded USA Cannabis Company in 2014 to specialize in cannabis consulting, commercial construction, and product/brand licensing. Almost immediately after starting USA Cannabis Company, Kyle signed consulting agreements with mCig and Grow Generation, both publicly traded companies, then worked with multiple retail, cultivation, and extraction businesses to improve their productivity and business model. Kyle is particularly skilled in cultivation, extraction, and cannabis business start-up. Kyle has also been integral in cannabis construction projects, from breaking ground to operation, overseeing facility design, acting as a liaison between general contractors and clients, and working with subcontractors on job sites to meet project goals on time. Kyle has been involved in cryptocurrency since 2013 and started his Web3 company, Exotix, in December 2021. Kyle currently lives in Colorado and is extremely active in the cannabis and Web3 industries.

Contact:

Alan Hatfield, Director of Research

ah@capmarketsmedia.com

