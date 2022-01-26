Replay – EV Batteries for Honda, GM: Join SES Holdings Founder & CEO in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge
·3 min read

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Founder & CEO of SES Holdings Pte. Ltd. to discuss SES as a global leader in the development and production of Li-Metal batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), a recently signed joint development agreement with Honda, the full list of global car manufacturers and other firms investing in SES, the company’s dominant positioning in the race to bring Li-Metal batteries to commercial production and the pending business combination with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN). The live event featured SES Founder & CEO Dr. Qichao Hu joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the pending Business Combination between Ivanhoe and SES, among other items, is scheduled for February 1, 2022, at 9:00 am ET. The Extraordinary General Meeting and the Warrant Holder Meeting will be held at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, located at 609 Main St, Houston, Texas 77002, and virtually via live webcast at https://www.csproxy.com/ivanhoecapital/2022

Holders of Ivanhoe ordinary shares as of the close of business on the Record Date may vote at or before the Extraordinary General Meeting and are encouraged to vote before 11:59 pm ET on January 31, 2022. Holders of Ivanhoe’s public warrants as of the close of business on the Record Date may vote at or before the Warrant Holder Meeting and are encouraged to do so before 11:59 pm ET on January 31, 2022.

Dr. Hu discussed:

  • SES as a global leader in the development and production of high-performance hybrid lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs)

  • “A-sample” joint development agreement with Honda

  • Investment from major international car manufacturers and others

  • SES positioning in the race to develop, demonstrate and bring to commercial production, with its OEM partners, next generation LI-Metal batteries for EVs

  • Pending business combination with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN)

About the Speaker:

Dr. Qichao Hu is Founder and CEO of SES.ai, previously known as SolidEnergy Systems, which he founded in 2012 through his work in the laboratory of Dr. Donald Sadoway, an accomplished professor of materials chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”). Dr. Hu is also a board member on the MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge and one of MIT Technology Review’s 2019 “Innovators Under 35.” He was also named to the 2013 Forbes “30 Under 30” list. Dr. Hu earned his PhD in Applied Physics from Harvard University, and his BS in Physics from MIT.

