Replay: Fireside Chat with AeroFarms CEO to Discuss Merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat with AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) on Friday, May 21 at 2pm EDT to discuss their merger. The live event featured AeroFarms Co-Founder and CEO David Rosenberg, as well as Spring Valley CEO Chris Sorrells. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone moderated the video session, which will lasted one hour including a Q&A with the audience.

AeroFarms has pioneered and led the indoor vertical farming industry with disruptive technology and commercial operations that allows plants to grow in a highly-efficient, automated setting, achieving up to 390 X greater productivity while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides versus traditional field farming. Their proprietary technology platform includes lighting, machine learning, and environmental controls – all of which took years to refine before the company started selling at scale produce to retailers from their global headquarters and home to the world’s largest indoor vertical farm using aeroponics. That gives it a major head start – and a competitive moat – from rivals who might try to replicate its offering.

Messrs. Rosenberg and Sorrells discussed:

An overview of the merger and investment highlights

How aeroponics technology is disrupting the industry

Why the leafy greens business is poised for growth

AeroFarms’ retail presence and strategy

The growth strategy beyond the Northeast

Expansion into other categories

About the Speakers:

David Rosenberg is a serial entrepreneur and industry disruptor with over two decades of experience building change-the-world companies. He’s the Co-Founder and CEO of AeroFarms – the world leader in vertical farming. He was Co-Chair of the Young Global Leaders Circular Economy Taskforce at the World Economic Forum, a B20 Sustainable Food Systems Taskforce member, Board Member at Aspire and Clara Foods, and Managing Trustee of New Jersey’s Liberty Science Center.

Chris Sorrells is an action-oriented investor/leader in the Sustainability industry with private and public company business experience. Involvement ranges from Private Equity Partner, C-level roles, investment banking, and Board (start-up to $2.6 billion in revenue). Core expertise identifying investment opportunities, via control and minority structures, in both public and private companies where leading Sustainability oriented platforms can be built by high quality management teams. Deal experience predominately in Sustainability but includes industrial service, business services, energy, media, technology, and telecom. Currently, he is CEO of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., and Lead Independent Director of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) and Board Member of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SV).

