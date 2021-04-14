Replay: IPO Edge Hosts Air Mobility III with Joby Aviation CEO, Executive Chairman, Advisor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IPO Edge
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mobility is being redefined. Joby Aviation, which is going public through a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP), has aggressive plans to put 1,000 electric, vertical take-off and landing passenger aircraft (eVTOLs) in service by 2026. And the best part: you’ll be able to order one from your smartphone. Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc. and the U.S. Air Force are all on board.

We heard from Joby Aviation’s senior leadership Wednesday, April 14 at 12:00 EDT in a virtual event to discuss the company’s cutting-edge air mobility technology, the regulatory landscape, along with investment opportunities.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY

The event, hosted in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, included a group panel discussion, one-on-one interviews, along with a live Q&A session, totaling approximately one hour.

Paul Sciarra, Dan Elwell and JoeBen Bevirt

Speakers include:

  • JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joby Aviation

  • Paul Sciarra, Executive Chairman of Joby Aviation

  • Dan Elwell, Advisor for Joby Aviation

Topics Include:

  • Plans for widespread use of air taxis and other electric aircraft

  • Timeline for commercial launch

  • Training airplane pilots

  • Integration with the Uber app

  • Regulatory considerations

  • SPACs and other paths to the public markets

About the Panelists:

JoeBen Bevirt

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Joby Aviation

JoeBen is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joby Aviation and has led the team since its inception, more than a decade ago. He has dedicated his life to driving radical innovation in electric propulsion and robotics. In 1999, JoeBen co-founded Velocity11 to develop high-performance robotic laboratory systems, which was acquired by Agilent Technologies. In 2005, he founded Joby Inc., a company that develops useful and delightful consumer products including the popular Gorillapod flexible camera tripod.

Paul Sciarra

Executive Chairman, Joby Aviation

Paul Sciarra is Joby Aviation’s Executive Chairman and was its first outside investor. Lending his deep product knowledge and business acumen to the company, he was instrumental in the move to a four-seat aircraft operating within a service-based model. Paul’s proven ability to lead world-changing companies by building products designed around the customer is best exhibited by his role as the co-founder and CEO of Pinterest. After Pinterest, Paul was an entrepreneur-in-residence at the leading venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Dan Elwell

Advisor, Joby Aviation

Dan is an Advisor for Joby Aviation. Previously the Deputy and Acting Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, he was responsible for the safety and efficiency of the world’s single largest aerospace system, and had oversight of the FAA’s multibillion-dollar NextGen air traffic control modernization program. He served as Senior Advisor on Aviation to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and as the FAA’s Assistant Administrator for Policy, Planning and Environment. Prior to government service, Dan was a military and commercial pilot.

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

editor@IPO-Edge.com

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Look Mixed After U.S. Slips off Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look set for a mixed open Thursday after U.S. stocks closed off all-time peaks as a drop in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. overshadowed strong bank earnings. Crude oil trimmed gains.Futures dipped in Hong Kong and Australia and edged higher in Japan. U.S. contracts climbed after a slide in technology shares pulled benchmarks off record levels. Coinbase traded down in its Nasdaq debut, and Bitcoin slid from its high. The S&P 500 Index fluctuated as traders attended to earnings from some of the world’s biggest banks, including revenue windfalls for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.Read: Coinbase Selloff After Trading Debut Spills Into Bitcoin RallyTreasuries slipped in U.S. hours though the benchmark 10-year yield at 1.63% remains well off its highs. The dollar extended losses.Traders in Asia will focus on the People’s Bank of China’s cash injection Thursday, as a signal of whether policy makers are ready to provide fresh liquidity to ease rising concerns over tightening supply.With equities hovering around record levels, traders are watching the earnings season for further catalysts. Expectations for a strong profit rebound have buoyed indexes, setting the bar high as reporting gets underway. More broadly, investors are alert to any setbacks to the economic recovery from spikes in Covid-19 infections and troubled vaccine rollouts.“You’re going to see this tug-of-war continue within markets as investors weigh the prospects of a strengthening economy with the risk of rising inflationary pressures,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s continued support for the recovery in a speech to the Economic Club of Washington Wednesday. He also noted that a pullback in asset purchases would happen “well before” policy makers consider raising interest rates.Meanwhile, U.S. health officials wrapped up a meeting on the possible side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday without a vote, effectively extending a pause on its use.Bitcoin touched a record of $64,870 before slipping. Oil trimmed an overnight jump but remained close to $63 a barrel as shrinking crude stockpiles in the U.S. supported hopes for a global demand recovery.Some key events to watch this week:U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were 0.2% higher as of 7:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The index closed down 0.4%.Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.1%.Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% earlier.S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after falling 0.2% in U.S. trade.The euro was at $1.1983.The Japanese yen was at 108.93 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5316 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.63%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.4% to $62.91 a barrel.Gold was at $1,736.77 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Alibaba's fate a warning to China’s tech giants?

    Alibaba’s run-in with Chinese regulators has made things tense for its other technology giants.

  • Crypto Goes Legit: Coinbase's (COIN) IPO

    Coinbase analysts expect plenty of turbulence in COIN shares as the company finds its way through public trading.

  • The KC-46 has a messy problem with its palletized toilet

    The head of U.S. Transportation Command says the issue won't affect plans to conduct limited operations with the KC-46 this summer.

  • Why Coinbase Soared Following Its Initial Public Listing Today

    The cryptocurrency company went public Wednesday afternoon through a direct listing, and began trading well above its reference price.

  • 60 Years Ago, the First Human to Reach Space Also Set This Incredible Record

    We rarely talk about Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's other major milestone.

  • The Air Force is getting rid of B-1B bombers, but it's keeping one around for a different kind of mission

    Until the Air Force has retired the whole B-1B fleet, at least one is expected to remain in use in a new role to ensure the others can keep flying.

  • John Boehner's Book Calls Out "That Jerk" Ted Cruz And "Political Terrorist" Jim Jordan

    Former Speaker of the House John Boehner got out of politics at just the right time, before the rise of GOP "jerks" like Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan, about whom he is explicitly candid in his new book, "On The House: A Washington Memoir." Keep watching for Stephen Colbert's two-part interview with the former Speaker. #Colbert #TedCruz #JohnBoehner

  • Now 80, Pete Rose remains defiant as he’ll pick baseball games for bettors | Opinion

    Pete Rose insists it’s not a slap at baseball that he is picking games for a sports’ betting website.

  • Ivanka Trump breaks Twitter silence to posts photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Republican voters and Trump loyalists are disproportionately hesistant or unwilling to get vaccinated.

  • Pelosi says she thinks Chauvin trial is 'disappointing': 'Maybe my disappointment springs from my expectation that these are our protectors'

    The House Speaker said she still respects law enforcement officers, and she stamped down calls, even within her own party, to "defund the police."

  • Prince Harry Is Having a Very Weird Week Back in the U.K.

    Chris Jackson/GettyHis grandfather’s funeral isn’t until Saturday, but this is shaping up to be, even by his extravagant standards of non-normalcy, a pretty extraordinary week for Prince Harry.As he sits in splendid isolation in Frogmore Cottage, Harry could be forgiven if his head is spinning.The lavishly restored period property into which he and Meghan moved just 24 months ago, and dreamed of making their home, now houses his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack and their baby. The tenants are still there, and the owner is holed up in what was once intended as Doria Ragland’s (Meghan Markle’s mom) self-contained apartment, The Daily Beast understands.Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death He is literally just a few miles away from Windsor Castle, but if he has spoken to his father or the queen, no-one is saying so. And this despite the fact that, bizarrely, Her Majesty carried out an official duty Tuesday, overseeing the retirement of one of her senior aides, recorded thus by the official court circular: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia.” (Was Earl Peel was ordered to leave his wand on the desk on the way out?).We do know, courtesy of the Telegraph’s well-briefed correspondent Camilla Tominey, that Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William on the phone since he landed back in the U.K.This hardly seems like a great triumph in the arena of conflict resolution.We already know from Gayle King that other phone calls between Harry and his brother and father have taken place. King said they were regarded as “not productive.”If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.There is, frankly, no suggestion from royal aides that being in the same time zone has helped mend fences, no sense of joyous white smoke going up from Frogmore or 140 miles north at Anmer Hall, where William and Kate are rather pointedly spending the last days of the Easter holidays with their children, rather than waving at Harry from the garden of Frogmore Cottage like some of us might be inclined to do.Tominey touts Kate as taking on the role of fraternal peacemaker, quoting a source as saying, “Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, [Kate] has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting.”But while hopes of a major reconciliation between Harry and his family are being talked up by commentators, the reality on the ground is that expectations are at rock bottom. Emotions are strained and the wounds inflicted by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey are still raw. The media may have moved on; the family will never forget what, as they see it, was Harry’s betrayal of them. There are also the unanswered questions over the identity of the royal family member who allegedly questioned the color of the then-unborn Archie’s skin, and who allegedly stopped Meghan being able to access help when she was feeling suicidal.There has been much wishful thinking this week that the death of their grandfather will bring the brothers together. Physically, of course, it will. They will walk side by side behind Philip’s coffin, recreating the tragic cortege they formed behind their mother’s coffin in 1997.This was, coincidentally, at Philip’s urging. The brothers were said to be reluctant to walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral but Philip took charge telling them, “I’ll walk if you walk.” Harry said years later that he was grateful for his grandfather’s guidance.But piecing together the tatters of Harry’s relationship with the royal family will be no easy task. Many of the 29 other royals attending the funeral on Saturday will feel the same way as one friend of the family who, The Daily Beast reported, said this week: “Philip was already seriously ill when the interview screened. He was 99, so the fact that he has died is of course very sad, but hardly surprising. His death may put things into perspective, but I’m not sure it really changes anything.”The logistical constraints imposed by the pandemic are unlikely to help; if they are remotely like any other family, one imagines the brothers need to have a frank, face to face discussion at a certain level of decibels to clear the air. But having arrived back in the U.K. on Sunday afternoon, Harry is not likely to be allowed to exit quarantine until the day of the funeral. Harry’s people have made it clear he will be following Covid quarantine rules to the letter.If Harry doesn’t already feel like he has gone through the looking glass, the curious apparent rehabilitation of Prince Andrew should do it.The first sign of this development came when Andrew, who has failed to make himself available to the American authorities for questioning over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, winkled his way back on to TV screens at the weekend.He told a camera outside church that his mother was feeling a “huge void” in her life; it still hasn’t been established if his intervention was authorized. It seems hard to believe even Andrew would be stupid enough to do something like that if it wasn’t, as some briefing has suggested.Dan Wootton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast on that question.Until today it looked as if Andrew was set to be allowed to wear military uniform to the funeral, the only question being whether he would be in the garb of a three-star vice admiral (his current rank, which was never removed from him when he was fired from the family as a working royal), or actually be promoted by his mother to a four star admiral, an elevation that was due to take place last year but was put on hold. The Daily Mail reported that he was lobbying hard to be awarded his overdue promotion.Harry is the only male member of the family not technically serving, so was thought to be the only male royal attending the funeral not in military uniform. There is nothing more integral to the royal family’s sense of its own legitimacy than its military associations, and Harry’s happiest days were spent in the army. Harry was forced to give up his captaincy of the Royal Marines along with all other military associations when he stepped back from life as a working royal, a defenestration that he has made clear he considers utterly unfair.According to The Sun on Wednesday, to spare Harry's blushes—and lots of embarrassing questions about Andrew—the queen has stipulated that no royals should wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral. A military source told The Sun: “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem.” Another source confirmed that “current thinking is no uniforms.”Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this article.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden breaks with Obama, as well as Trump, on everything from Afghanistan to spending

    First with the coronavirus relief bill and now with the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Biden is charting his own course, making clear that his administration will not follow the “Obama 3.0” plotline some had predicted for him.

  • Police officer fired for stopping white colleague’s chokehold wins lawsuit

    ‘Neal Mack looked like he was about to die. So had I not stepped in, he possibly could have’

  • 70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

    He was on ​Death ​Row longer than anyone in the United States

  • California college student Kristin Smart was killed during an attempted rape, district attorney says

    Two men were arrested in Southern California Tuesday in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to authorities.

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Mexico moves to require biometric data from cellphone users

    Activists and opposition figures cried foul Wednesday after Mexico’s Senate passed legislation to require cellphone companies to gather customers’ identification and biometric data, like fingerprints or eye scans. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party supported the bill, saying it is needed to fight crimes like extortion and kidnapping that frequently involve the use of cellphones. The legislation, which was already passed by the Chamber of Deputies, would give cell companies two years to collect the data and make it available to the government.

  • A US F-15C fighter jet recently fired the longest air-to-air missile 'kill' shot in Air Force history

    The fighter jet fired on an aerial target drone from the farthest distance ever recorded and scored a "kill," the Air Force said.

  • Warner Bros. has ruled the box office in recent months despite its movies streaming simultaneously on HBO Max

    Warner Bros. movies have topped four of the five biggest weekends at the domestic box office during the pandemic.