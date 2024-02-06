UPDATE: Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Oxford school shooting

The jury has found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting. She is the first parent in America to be charged and tried in a mass school shooting.

Oakland County prosecutors charged her and her husband, James Crumbley, who is scheduled for trial in March, each with four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from their son’s rampage at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Jurors reached their verdict after seven days of testimony and less than two full days of deliberation.

The maximum penalty for involuntary manslaughter is 15 years in prison. The Crumbleys have been in jail for more than two years, unable to post $500,000 bond while awaiting trial.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to murdering four classmates and injuring seven other people, and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Replay: Jennifer Crumbley found guilty in involuntary manslaughter trial