REPLAY – The Next Gen Z Hangout: Exclusive Fireside with Selina CEO Following 2Q Results

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with Selina and BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS) to discuss their upcoming merger as well as the fundamentals, secular trends, market opportunity, financials, performance and growth strategy. The event featured the CEO of Selina, Rafael Museri, and the President and Chief Financial Officer of BOA Acquisition Corp., Ben Friedman, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

Mssrs. Museri and Friedman discussed:

Fundamentals/secular trends/market opportunity

Financials/performance

Differentiators (experiential hospitality, largest brand targeting millennials and Gen Z)

Rapid international expansion

Efficient repositioning program

Curated, authentic experiences; properties are frequented by travelers as well as locals



About the Speakers

Rafael Museri

Rafael (Rafi) Museri is the co-founder & CEO of Selina, a nomadic lifestyle brand that accommodates the needs of a new generation of travelers and digital nomads. Rafi and his business partner, Daniel Rudasevsk, launched Selina in 2015 with the mission of inspiring authentic and meaningful connections through the world’s first work, stay and play ecosystem.

Rafi and Daniel have been immersed in cultural and community building for over a decade — originally through their disruptive real estate company (Dekel), which redevelops struggling neighborhoods into vibrant communities. Based on key learnings from their work with Dekel, they launched Selina and have carried forward the concept of converting distressed assets into community-based and economically viable hospitality properties.

Over the past 6 years, Selina has expanded to 144 properties in 25 countries as one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations worldwide — from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles.

Ben Friedman

Benjamin Friedman is President and Chief Financial Officer for BOA Acquisition Corp. Mr. Friedman has extensive experience in public and private financial markets, specializing in high yield and distressed investments across sectors and products. Prior to joining BOA Acquisition Corp., he was a Director and Senior Trader at Citigroup Global Markets leading the high-yield Energy and Utility trading franchise. Previously, he served as a Portfolio Manager at CQS, UK LLP, an $18 billion hedge fund and asset management firm focused on opportunistic credit investments. He was responsible for US high-yield credit hedge fund investments employing a mix of capital structure arbitrage, fundamental credit analysis, and relative value risk strategies to deliver returns. Additionally, he has taken part in a number of complex corporate restructurings and subsequent equity re-organizations. Mr. Friedman also was a member of the long-only multi-asset strategic investment team with over $7 billion in assets under management, managing a dedicated high-yield corporate credit book. He began his career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch on the leveraged finance trading team. He was named to Forbes Top 30 under 30 in 2017. Mr. Friedman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world’s largest lifestyle and experiential hotel company built to address the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness and local experiences. Custom-built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel, work and play. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina’s portfolio includes over 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. To explore Selina real estate partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@selina.com.

About BOA Acquisition Corp.

BOA Acquisition Corp. (“BOA”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While BOA may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on businesses that provide technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry.

