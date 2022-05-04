Replay – We’re Not in a Real Estate Bubble: CEO of Private Equity Solutions in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with Ferdinand Ruaño, CEO of Private Equity Solutions LLC (PES) to discuss the origins of PES, Mr. Ruaño’s career leading up to today, the current state of the global economy, PES’s Panoramic Fund, portfolio allocation strategy, the impact of business cycles on investment models, and furthering investment diversification. The live event featured IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY

About Private Equity Solutions:

PES is a Miami-based company focused on real estate investments. In 2008, PES emerged as a new fund concept based on the management and development of properties that were initially in distress. Strategies include tax liens, tax deeds, rehabilitation, fix & flip, and properties for sale and rent. PES has offices in Miami, Orlando and San Juan.

Mr. Ruaño discussed:

The origins of PES and Fernando’s career experience leading up to today

The current state of the global economy and impact of inflation, war, and sociodemographic trends

The Panoramic Fund and its portfolio allocation strategy

The role of business cycles and impact on the fund’s investment model

Furthering investment diversification

About the Speaker:

Ferdinand Ruaño is CEO of PES and a serial entrepreneur with ample knowledge of Finance, Wealth Management and Real Estate from a long and varied career. Among his many accomplishments and adventures, he helped the South African government raise funds and capital for Nelson Mandela’s transition to power in 1994.

With a Finance degree from the University of South Florida, Ferdinand was a securities broker and broker for 5 years in a row for the top 2 stockbrokers in the United States and Puerto Rico. He was considered a pioneer in international investments in Puerto Rico and was listed among the ‘Who’s Who of Finance’ in 1998.

Story continues

Ferdinand Ruaño also graduated with an M.B.A from Loyola University New Orleans. In 1982 he started working in finance and economic advisory, and in 1985 he developed various investment models in creating his own business “Total Financial Planning,” which later became “Ruaño Investment Planning Group Inc.”.

As a businessman and financial advisor, he worked with various companies in the wealth management industry and was registered representative for different renowned broker-dealers in the United States. As one of the highlights of his career, he helped raise capital by working as a consultant for the initial public offering of Genaissance Pharmaceuticals in 2000.

Today, Ferdinand Ruaño is the CEO of Private Equity Solutions LLC, a company dedicated to technical analysis of the economy and real estate consulting and investment with more than $ 40 million in assets. Today, his company PES (Private Equity Solutions) helps investors find the perfect investment in relation to real estate. From properties to investment funds.

Mr. Ruaño was also a licensed life insurance agent from 1982 to 2007 and is the Founder and investment advisor representative for FRA Services Inc. as a registered investment advisor.

Contact:

Alan Hatfield, Director of Research

ah@capmarketsmedia.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge