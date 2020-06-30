Replay Now Available – 2nd Webinar in 2020 Governance Series: Activism and ESG

CorpGov and Vinson & Elkins LLP hosted the second Webinar in their 2020 Governance Series on Tuesday, June 30, at 2pm EST: Activism and ESG.
We discussed a range of corporate governance topics including activist behavior before and after the coronavirus pandemic, poison pills, the upcoming proxy season, board diversity, ESG as a pillar of future activist campaigns, and the Black Lives Matter movement within the context of ESG. The Webinar lasted 90 minutes, including a Q&A with the audience.
Panelists included:
- Lawrence S. Elbaum, Partner and Co-Head of Shareholder Activism, Vinson & Elkins
- Sarah E. Fortt, Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets, Vinson & Elkins
- Amy Lissauer, Managing Director, Head of Activism and Raid Defense, Bank of America Securities, Inc.
- Jessica Wirth Strine, Managing Partner & CEO, Sustainable Governance Partners LLC
- Lyndon Park, Head of Governance Solutions, ICR Inc.
- Soo Kim, Founding Partner, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer, Standard General L.P.
- Jared L. Landaw, Partner, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, Barington Capital Group, L.P.
- Dan Zacchei, President, Special Situations, Sloane & Company
- John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, CorpGov (Moderator)
