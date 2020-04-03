Replay Now Available: CorpGov, V&E Webinar – Best Corporate Governance During Coronavirus Crisis and Beyond

Dear Readers,

CorpGov welcomes you to watch and listen to a replay of Thursday’s Webinar: Best Corporate Governance Practices During the Coronavirus Crisis and Beyond, sponsored by Vinson & Elkins LLP.

Please follow this link for the replay, which includes a presentation deck (note audio begins after 30 seconds):

WEBINAR REPLAY LINK

We discussed a range of topics related to corporate governance including recent activist investor behavior, poison pills, executive compensation, coronavirus response in the context of ESG planning, and remote communications practices.

Panelists include:

Lawrence Elbaum, Partner and Co-Head of Shareholder Activism, Vinson & Elkins

Sarah Morgan, Partner, M&A, Capital Markets and Corporate Governance, Vinson & Elkins

Lyndon Park, Head of Governance Solutions, ICR Inc.

Byron Loflin, Head of Board Engagement, Nasdaq Governance Solutions, Nasdaq, Inc.

Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies Financial Group, Inc.

Nick Mazing, Director of Research, Sentieo

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, CorpGov (Moderator)

On a related note, we also invite you to visit CorpGov Premium, where you may download a free copy of How Innovative Technology is Transforming the Boardroom, a report focused on how technology, specifically a board portal, supports communication, productivity and efficiency between the corporate secretary, board of directors and the executive team.

Best Regards,

John Jannarone

Editor-in-Chief

Contact:

www.CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

Twitter: @CorpGovernor