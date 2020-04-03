Replay Now Available: CorpGov, V&E Webinar – Best Corporate Governance During Coronavirus Crisis and Beyond

Dear Readers,
CorpGov welcomes you to watch and listen to a replay of Thursday’s Webinar: Best Corporate Governance Practices During the Coronavirus Crisis and Beyond, sponsored by Vinson & Elkins LLP.
Please follow this link for the replay, which includes a presentation deck (note audio begins after 30 seconds):
We discussed a range of topics related to corporate governance including recent activist investor behavior, poison pills, executive compensation, coronavirus response in the context of ESG planning, and remote communications practices.
Panelists include:
- Lawrence Elbaum, Partner and Co-Head of Shareholder Activism, Vinson & Elkins
- Sarah Morgan, Partner, M&A, Capital Markets and Corporate Governance, Vinson & Elkins
- Lyndon Park, Head of Governance Solutions, ICR Inc.
- Byron Loflin, Head of Board Engagement, Nasdaq Governance Solutions, Nasdaq, Inc.
- Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies Financial Group, Inc.
- Nick Mazing, Director of Research, Sentieo
- John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, CorpGov (Moderator)
On a related note, we also invite you to visit CorpGov Premium, where you may download a free copy of How Innovative Technology is Transforming the Boardroom, a report focused on how technology, specifically a board portal, supports communication, productivity and efficiency between the corporate secretary, board of directors and the executive team.
Best Regards,
John Jannarone
Editor-in-Chief
Contact:
www.CorpGov.com
Twitter: @CorpGovernor