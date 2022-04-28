Replay – Pioneering Proptech from Whole Foods to Smart Homes: Join CEOs of Brivo, CPTK in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Founder & CEO of Brivo Systems LLC and the CEO of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK) to discuss the origins and rationale behind the business combination between Brivo and Crown Proptech, an overview of the Brivo business, and post-merger growth strategy. The live event featured Brivo Founder & CEO Steve Van Till and Crown Proptech CEO Richard “Ricky” Chera. They were joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

About Brivo:

Brivo, Inc., created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category over 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential and large distributed enterprises. The company’s comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Brivo’s building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, occupying over 300 million square feet across 42 countries. On November 10, 2021, Brivo entered into a definitive merger agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK) that will result in Brivo becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “BRVS.” Additional information about the transaction can be viewed here: www.brivo.com/about/investor-relations. Legal Disclaimer: https://www.brivo.com/about/investor-relations/legal-disclaimer/.

Messrs. Van Till and Chera discussed:

Origins and rationale behind the business combination

Brivo business overview

Post-merger growth strategy post-merger

M&A/adjacent products and services

Ability for Brivo to integrate with other systems to create more powerful customer value

About the Speakers:

Steve Van Till is the Founder of Brivo and has served as Brivo’s Chief Executive Officer since 2008. Mr. Van Till currently serves as Chairman of the Standards Committee for the Security Industry Association (SIA) and holds numerous patents in the field of physical security. Prior to founding Brivo, Mr. Van Till served as Director of Internet Consulting at Publicis Sapient, led Internet strategy at healthcare analytics provider HCIA and developed satellite communications products at Comsat and Geostar. Mr. Van Till holds a B.A. from Calvin University.

Richard Chera is Chief Executive Officer of Crown Proptech Acquisitions and has over 20 years of experience in leading large real estate transactions and retail development, branding assets and integrated technologies. He is a co-founder and serves as senior managing director of Crown Acquisitions Inc., or Crown, a New York-based holding company with extensive holdings in real estate and branding assets. At Crown, Mr. Chera has executed several marquee transactions, including the acquisition of 650 Madison Avenue from the Carlyle Group, the sale of the retail portion of 666 Fifth Avenue, the acquisition of the Olympic Tower at 641 Fifth Avenue and the adjacent Versace and Cartier mansions from an affiliate of the Alexander S. Onassis Public Benefit Foundation.

Demonstrating relationships and strategic partnerships, Crown, co-led by Mr. Chera, has acquired an interest in the successful retail portion of the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. Mr. Chera and the team at Crown remain active in all aspects of executing the business plans on all of its acquisitions, ensuring to foster long-term and sustainable growth. Most recently, Crown has acquired a significant portfolio of assets on New Bond Street in London and interests in Vornado Realty’s New York retail portfolio.

In addition to his duties at Crown, Mr. Chera co-founded ReWyre®, a technology aggregator and intelligent city master planner based in New York City. By way of his holdings in Crown Star, a U.K.-based company, ReWyre® collaborates on projects in the U.S. and Canada with design and engineering firms based in Europe and Asia to design “smart” cities for the future.

Furthermore, Mr. Chera serves on the boards of various non-profit organizations that focus on public health, children’s and seniors’ services, as well as business growth opportunities for entrepreneurs. Mr. Chera attended New York University’s Stern School of Business and The Sanno Institute in Tokyo, Japan.

