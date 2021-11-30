Replay: Police briefing on Oxford High School shooting

Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press

Police are expected to hold a media briefing following a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

There are multiple victims and a suspect is in custody, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

