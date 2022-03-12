Replay: Speaker Gosch, Rep. Karr talk budget, attorney general and beef with Gov. Noem

Former Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard congratulates current speaker Spencer Gosch before he is sworn in on Tuesday, January 12, in the House of Representatives at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, and Rep. Chris Karr, the Sioux Falls Republican that heads the budget-setting appropriations committee, wrapped up a volatile final week of South Dakota's 97th Legislative Session that saw barbs and back-biting between the governor's office and lawmakers.

From getting a budget deal done and feuding with Gov. Kristi Noem to the attorney general and his potential impeachment, Gosch and Karr shared their insights about a tumultuous lawmaking session during a sit-down interview with the Argus Leader and Dakota News Now from the Capitol Friday.

Watch the replay above.

