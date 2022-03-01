Replay – The Uber of B2B Travel: Join CEOs of Mondee, ITHAX Acquisition Corp. in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Co-Founder & CEO of Mondee Holdings and the Chairman & CEO of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ITHX) to discuss Mondee’s technology-driven marketplace, network of travel agents, airlines, and hotel accommodations, portfolio of globally recognized brands, business combination with ITHAX, and strategic partnership with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG). The live event featured Mondee Co-Founder & CEO Prasad Gundumogula and ITHAX Chairman & CEO Orestes Fintiklis joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

About Mondee Holdings:

Mondee Holdings is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure, corporate, and retail travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches in 2019 and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with 17 offices in USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. For more information, please visit https://www.mondee.com.

About ITHAX Acquisition Corp.:

ITHAX Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company (NASDAQ: ITHX), is a blank check company formed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of AXIA Ventures. Ithaca Capital is a real estate investment manager with focus on deep-value hospitality investments in the United States, Latin America and Caribbean. AXIA Ventures Group is a leading, independent, privately-owned investment bank founded in 2008 that provides services in more than 20 countries through its offices in New York, London, Milan, Athens and Nicosia. For more information, please visit https://ithaxacquisitioncorp.com.

Messrs. Gundumogula and Fintiklis discussed:

Mondee’s technology-driven, next-generation marketplace for the B2B travel market, the growing gig economy, remote workers, and value-savvy travelers

Network of 50,000+ leisure travel agents, 500+ airlines, over 1 million hotel and hospitality accommodations, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings

Portfolio of globally recognized brands in the leisure, retail and corporate travel sectors

Transaction overview of combination with ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ITHX)

Strategic partnership with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG)

About the Speakers:

Prasad Gundumogula is the co-founder of Mondee and has been serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2015. Under his stewardship, Mondee has emerged as a rapid-growth travel technology company and market place with a portfolio of globally recognized brands, grown substantially in revenue, and executed some key strategic acquisitions that expanded the portfolio to fuel future growth. Prior to his current role, Mr. Gundumogula served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer of Mondee, where he crafted Mondee’s vision, as well as played foundational roles in executing this vision.

Prior to Mondee’s founding, Mr. Gundumogula was the Founder and CEO of Explore Trip Inc, where he pioneered a world-class system-based travel technology solution and state-of-the-art content hub platform. Previously, Mr. Gundumogula founded Metaminds Global Solutions, where he created highly scalable logistics systems and Artificial & Business Intelligence based solutions that added value to companies such as

Lowe’s and Mercedes Benz. Mr. Gundumogula is a seasoned entrepreneur with an excellent track record of founding multiple transformative ventures and nurturing them from startups to multi-millions dollar businesses. Mr. Gundumogula holds both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Andhra University.

Orestes Fintiklis is Chairman and CEO of ITHAX Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ITHX) and has extensive experience in hospitality and real estate investing of over 15 years. Orestes is the Founder and Managing Partner of Ithaca Capital and has been extensively involved in all aspects of acquisitions, financing, asset management, and exits of Ithaca’s assets. In the past four years alone, Ithaca Capital has transacted and/or asset managed 5 iconic hospitality assets, including award winning W Hotel Bogota and JW Marriott Panama.

Previously, Orestes served in various roles in the private equity industry with a focus on hospitality and with investment companies that have raised and invested a total of approximately $1.1 billion of equity into multiple renowned hotels and resorts such as Amanera and Playa Grande (Dominican Republic), Pearl Island (Panama), Amanzoe and Nikki Beach (Greece). Orestes started his career as a corporate attorney in the finance, tax, competition law, and international arbitration departments of Clifford Chance LLP in both London and Brussels and continues to hold the qualification of Solicitor of England and Wales.

Orestes holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Oxford University where he graduated first in his class and also holds an MBA from INSEAD Business School with distinction. He is a director in multiple hospitality and real estate private companies and is an active member of Young Presidents Organization, or YPO, a chief executive leadership organization.

