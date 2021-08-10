Replicated Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

Culver City, CA --News Direct-- Replicated, Inc.

Replicated announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program to help Replicated accelerate its growth and provide customers with expanded installation options.

Replicated helps reduce friction for the ever-increasing number of global companies investing in on-premises software delivery and management. Replicated provides commercial and open source tools to streamline the distribution and management of 3rd-party applications in complex enterprise environments.

The APN Global Startup is a unique “white glove” support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for selected startup APN Partners so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, Replicated had to meet predefined criteria, including a precise, demonstrated product market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities. All of these are made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, Replicated will receive benefits such as a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotional support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, and resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

“We’re honored to be part of the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program and can already see the benefits of this opportunity,” said Grant Miller, co-founder and CEO of Replicated. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is an international program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business by assisting organizations to build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support to help startups achieve exponential growth.

Starting today, independent software vendors can now buy Replicated through the AWS Marketplace at this listing.

About Replicated:

Replicated is the way to deliver multi-prem software. Replicated enables the seamless delivery and management of your Kubernetes applications in customer-controlled environments with a single architecture—whether or not your customers are using Kubernetes. Replicated empowers software vendors like CircleCI, Gradle, Harness, HashiCorp, Puppet, UiPath, TripWire, and many more to deliver their multi-prem software needs.

