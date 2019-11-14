Is Repligen (RGEN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Repligen (RGEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Repligen is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGEN's full-year earnings has moved 5.92% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RGEN has moved about 57.79% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.07% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Repligen is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, RGEN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 376 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.02% this year, meaning that RGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RGEN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



