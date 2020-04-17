What Is Reply's (BIT:REY) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Reply (BIT:REY) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 13% over a quarter. And the full year gain of 10% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Reply's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Reply's P/E of 20.99 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Reply has a lower P/E than the average (31.6) P/E for companies in the it industry.

Reply's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Reply increased earnings per share by an impressive 14% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 19%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Reply's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Reply's €199m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Reply's P/E Ratio

Reply has a P/E of 21.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.8. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Reply over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 15.6 back then to 21.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.