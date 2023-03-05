Report: 1 shot, 1 in custody following incident in Lakewood Saturday afternoon

A man was shot in the chest at an apartment complex in Lakewood Saturday afternoon, according to KOMO News, citing information from Lakewood police.

The person who shot the man has been arrested, according to the news report. The shooting took place at Laurel Court Apartments at 4702 108th Street SW late Saturday afternoon.

The injured man and suspected shooter knew each other, according to the report, but the exact relationship was unknown, Lakewood Sgt. Charles Porsche told KOMO News.

The News Tribune has reached out to Lakewood police for more information.