Report: 15-year-old girl fatally stabs mother in Detroit

A 15-year-old Detroit teen may face charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her 41-year-old mother on the city's westside, according to reports.

The incident happened Thursday morning near Wildemore Avenue after the two allegedly engaged in an argument on the front lawn that led to the stabbing, according to Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK-TV). Both were reportedly armed with knives, one being a kitchen knife. Police say it may have been an act of self-defense, and the teen has minor injuries.

The victim's father arrived at the scene and rushed his daughter to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The 15-year-old left the scene but was later taken to a juvenile detention facility in Detroit for questioning.

"What we know is there was an argument and there were knives brought into the equation," Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said. "She did leave the scene immediately following the incident however the family was very helpful in getting her to surrender."

McGinnis told Fox 2 Detroit that the argument seemed to be a typical parent-child disagreement.

"I would just ask everybody if you're engaged in an argument leave the weapons out of it," McGinnis said. "The healing this family will have to go through for years to come is unimaginable."

Neither mother or daughter have a history of mental health issues or criminal activities, according Fox 2 Detroit.

This investigation is ongoing with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Teen fatally stabs mother in Detroit, reports say