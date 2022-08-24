Report: $25,000 stolen from evidence room at a Kentucky sheriff’s office

Kentucky State Police is investigating a theft of $25,000 from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, according to a report from WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The theft took place at the evidence room, according to WKYT. The sheriff’s office told WKYT the theft took place during a transition of evidence officers, and four people had access to the room at that time.

The sheriff’s office has implemented stricter security measures to try to prevent anything similar from happening again, according to WKYT.

This is a developing story and may be updated.