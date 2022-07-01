Report: 267 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Mankato

Jul. 1—The Free Press

MANKATO — Drug task force agents seized more than 200 pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl and made two arrests during busts Wednesday and Thursday in Mankato, according to a press release.

The bust resulted in Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents arresting Andrew James Underdahl and Arielle Rene Frederick. Underdahl faces third-degree controlled substance sales and possession, check forgery and felon in possession of a firearm charges in Blue Earth County District Court, while Frederick faces fifth-degree controlled substance possession and check forgery charges.

Agents reported seizing 267 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl in total, as well as 13 grams of methamphetamine, from Underdahl.

Task force agents were reportedly monitoring Underdahl's home Wednesday with probable cause to arrest him after they found 33 pills containing fentanyl in his car June 1. Around 11:15 p.m., agents saw Underdahl leave and drive to a bank on Madison Avenue, where he used at ATM while wearing a ski mask.

Agents and Mankato police reported stopping his vehicle, taking him into custody and finding methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in his possession. Frederick was arrested as well, with agents reportedly finding controlled substances in her purse.

Multiple altered checks were in the vehicle, according to the release.

After obtaining a search warrant, agents searched Underdahl's home at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and reported finding a loaded handgun, evidence of drug sales and possession and more altered checks.