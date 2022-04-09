Report: 4-year-old held gun the night toddler was shot in Rio Rancho

Apr. 9—An Albuquerque television station reported Friday the 4-year-old son of a Santa Fe police officer held a gun belonging to his father the morning his 2-year-old brother was shot to death last year in Rio Rancho.

KOAT-TV, citing documents and taped police interviews it obtained, said the 4-year-old told investigators he had pushed a chair to a counter, looking for bubble gum. He found a gun, and it discharged, according to the report.

Lincoln Harmon, the son of Santa Fe police Officer Jonathan Harmon, died around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at the family's home in Rio Rancho.

According to the KOAT report, police interviewed Harmon's wife, Courtney Harmon, who had made a 911 call after the shooting. During the interview, she said she had asked the 4-year-old why he had the gun.

"And I said, 'Why were you messing with his gun?' " Courtney Harmon recounted, according to the videotaped interview with investigators. "And he said he was trying to put it on his daddy's belt because he wants to be just like his dad."

The station reported the state Office of the Medical Investigator listed Lincoln's death as accidental.

Mystery has surrounded Lincoln's death from the beginning, with Rio Rancho police and the city attorney refusing to hand over documents on the case to media organizations reporting on the incident, including The New Mexican.

In the days after the shooting, a Rio Rancho police captain confirmed to a New Mexican reporter officers had responded to the home of a Santa Fe police officer and discovered the boy with a gunshot wound. Police said no other details could be provided.

The newspaper obtained a search warrant affidavit that said Courtney Harmon had called emergency dispatchers to report Lincoln was critically injured after falling off a chair.

Jonathan Harmon tried to revive the boy by performing CPR, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found a shell casing in the home and an empty handgun holster on the table. Courtney Harmon told investigators the firearm had been placed in the kitchen cabinet, according to the affidavit. Investigators seized several guns and ammunition under a search warrant issued in the days after Lincoln's death.

The New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government filed a lawsuit in March against the city of Rio Rancho, contending it was violating the state Inspection of Public Records Act by withholding police reports, tapes of 911 calls and other documents in the case.

After repeatedly denying requests from The New Mexican, the foundation and other outlets, a Rio Rancho spokeswoman said the city would await the outcome of the lawsuit before releasing the documents.

In the taped interview with investigators, Courtney Harmon said she found the gun on the counter and in a "quick reaction" put it back on the shelf. She said her husband usually keeps guns on the very top shelf of a cabinet.

"My husband deals with the guns," she told investigators. "I don't mess with them. Usually, he has it on the top, very top shelf, of the cabinet."

KOAT reported the Sandoval County district attorney plans to name a special prosecutor to investigate the case.