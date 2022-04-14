Report: Accused killer in fatal Central Kentucky home invasion indicted by grand jury

The man accused of killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan during a deadly home invasion at a Madison County mansion has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT.

Shannon Gilday, 23, was indicted on one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal mischief, according to WKYT. His next court date has not been set yet.

On Feb. 22, Gilday allegedly broke into a multi-million dollar home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan on Willis Branch Road and shot Jordan Morgan while she was asleep in her bed, according to court records and statements from C. Wesley Morgan. Gilday also exchanged shots with C. Wesley Morgan, injuring him and sending him to the hospital.

During a preliminary hearing on March 9, Kentucky State Police detective Cameron Allen said Gilday admitted to the crime, stating he was determined to get access to a bunker underneath the home and was willing to kill everyone inside.

The Morgans had a fully-stocked bunker underneath their home which was advertised as being capable of withstanding nuclear, biological and chemical fallout.

Gilday fled the area after the shooting and traveled to Florida, where he illegally obtained a Georgia license plate and placed it on his car, investigators said in court documents. Gilday then began traveling back to Kentucky before his car broke down somewhere north of Atlanta.

Gilday was arrested in Madison County on Feb. 28, nearly a week after the deadly shooting. Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle said at a Madison County Fiscal Court meeting that Gilday was on his way back to the Morgan family’s home, “to carry out his means — that he wanted to get back at that location,” according to the Richmond Register.

Gilday is being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond.