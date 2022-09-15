Report of an active shooter at Hayden High School was false. Police are investigating.

A report Thursday afternoon of an active shooter at Topeka's Hayden High School, shown here at 401 S.W. Gage Blvd., turned out to be false.

A report early Thursday afternoon of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 S.W. Gage Blvd., turned out to be false, officials said.

Topeka police were investigating the single report, which was called in about 1:30 p.m. to the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center, said Gretchen Spiker, communications director for Topeka's city government.

Law enforcement officers responded and "cleared the school and surrounding area," Spiker said.

"No threats to the students, staff or school were discovered," she said, adding that Topeka police wanted to assure the community "that everyone is safe."

No arrests had been made.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Report of active shooter at high school in Topeka turns out false