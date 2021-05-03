Report: Airplane compartment opens, luggage drops

May 2—AVOCA — A spokesperson for American Airlines says an investigation is continuing to locate a missing piece of luggage.

The question is, "How did it become missing?"

On Saturday, April 24, the Times Leader received two reports that an airplane took off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport that morning with an unsecured compartment where luggage is stored. The reports indicated the compartment opened when the plane was in flight and some luggage may have fallen out.

Carl Beardsley, executive director at the airport, directed the newspaper to American Airlines, which contracts with SkyWest Airlines.

Whitney Zastrow, American Airlines spokesperson, provided the following information in an email to the Times Leader:

"On April 24, American Eagle Flight 3029, operated by SkyWest Airlines, from Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP) to Chicago (ORD), returned to AVP due to a possible mechanical issue.

"The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate on its own power.

"Our customers continued to Chicago on another aircraft.

"We're investigating the situation and are very sorry for the inconvenience to our customers."

Zastrow also provided some additional information:

—The aircraft was a CRJ-700.

—56 passengers were on board.

—Departed 6:16 a.m. and was back on the ground at 6:28 a.m. local.

—Upon arrival in Scranton, one customer reported a missing bag and "we're working closely with that individual."

No further information was available.