Report: Alleged threats result in trespass order against WSU AD

Nov. 2—Washington State University Athletic Director Pat Chun has been "permanently trespassed" from two Pullman businesses following allegations of threatening behavior toward a Pullman city councilor, according to a police report made public Monday by Whitman County Watch.

Whitman County Watch, an online investigative news source at whitmancountywatch.com, posted a story with a link to the police report describing City Councilor Al Sorensen's account of a Sept. 29 incident involving Chun and Chun's wife.

According to the police report, Sorensen contacted police to inform them Chun had walked into Sorensen's business, Pioneer Insurance, and yelled a profanity at him while making threats.

Sorensen told police Chun and his wife, Natalie Chun, came to the business to cancel their insurance with Pioneer Insurance. Pat Chun then allegedly changed the subject and accused Sorensen of posting a video online of a party at the Chun residence in which a large group of people were allegedly not wearing masks.

Sorensen's daughter, Jennifer Sorensen, said she posted the video, which she later deleted, according to the police report.

Al Sorensen claimed Chun threatened to "destroy" him and to "take that video down, or else." He also allegedly threatened to destroy Pioneer Insurance and Flirt, another Pullman business owned by Al Sorensen, according to the police report.

Al Sorensen said he felt threatened and verbally abused.

Sorensen did not make an official report the day of the incident, but contacted police again on Oct. 19 to make the official report, a day after WSU fired head football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Pat Chun and his wife were later issued the trespass order from Pioneer Insurance and Flirt as well as the Sorensen residence.

The police report said this was a civil issue and there was no criminal activity. Sorensen indicated he did not want to pursue any charges.

Chun and his wife do not have any statements included in the police report. A WSU Athletics spokesman told Whitman County Watch that Pat Chun declined to comment on their story.

Sorensen is running for reelection to the city council.