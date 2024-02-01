New report analyzes improvements from COVID-19 learning loss

TechCrunch

For years, Google (or any other search engine) has been the main gateway for people to discover websites and other content. The Browser Company, which makes the Arc Browser, is on a quest to change that by building an AI that surfs the web for you and gets you the results while bypassing search engines. In a video released today, Josh Miller, the co-founder and CEO of the company, shows that users will be able to type something like "Reservation for two people at either Llama Inn or Kings Imperial," and the browser will return results with available time slots — that will be available in the coming months.