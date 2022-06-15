Report: 'Anchorman' actor David Koechner arrested in Lawrence County, driving from CVG

David Koechner, known for his roles in the film "Anchorman" and the television series "The Office," was arrested for "operating a vehicle while impaired" by Ohio State Highway Patrol on June 4, according to Fox News.

TMZ released the body cam footage of his arrest on Tuesday.

The "Anchorman" actor was pulled over in Lawrence County after officers witnessed a few "lane violations" while he was driving. During his June 4 arrest, Koechner reportedly refused a breathalyzer test.

In the body cam footage, Koechner told patrol officers that he was coming from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Huntington, West Virginia. The video shows Koechner taking a series of field sobriety attests administered by officers.

During his arrest, Koechner admitted that this was his second charge for operating a motor vehicle while impaired in six months.

If Koechner is found guilty of the misdemeanor, he could face "a mandatory jail term of three consecutive days, with a maximum prison sentence of six months,' according to Ohio law. A person convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired could also be fined up to $1,000 and undergo 500 hours of community service, in addition to a drivers' intervention program.

Fox News reported that a hearing is set for July 8.

Koechner is known for his role as sports reporter Champ Kind in the 2004 film "Anchorman," which he revived in the 2013 sequel. Koechner also had a recurring role as Todd Packer on NBC's "The Office" and had been scheduled to host a themed trivia night for the show at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton, Ohio the night of his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Anchorman' actor David Koechner arrested in Lawrence County