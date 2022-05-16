Ankeny 4-year-old dies of gunshot wound

A 4-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound, Ankeny police said Monday.

On Monday, police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Northeast Fifth Street about a girl with a gunshot wound, according to a news release. First responders began treating the girl's injuries on the scene and took her to a local hospital.

The girl died of her injuries at the hospital.

Police are investigating and talking to family members, neighbors and witnesses. Further information was unavailable.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the police department at 515-289-5240.

Police are interviewing neighbors and are working to execute a search warrant at the home, WHO reported.

