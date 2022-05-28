Report of armed man locks down Fairfield schools

May 28—FAIRFIELD — The report of an armed man near an elementary school prompted a brief lockdown Friday.

The Jefferson County Attorney's Office said police were notified at 12:40 p.m. Friday of an armed male on the school grounds of the Pence Elementary School in Fairfield. A lockdown was ordered for all Fairfield schools as well as the Maharishi School of the Age of Enlightenment while officers investigated.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions began to secure each school building while law enforcement searched for the male. No one matching the male's description was located and the lockdowns were lifted at 1:45 p.m. and students were released from school.

Law enforcement continue to search for the male and the attorney's office says a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds is ongoing.

Assisting the Fairfield Police Department were sheriff's offices from Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry and Washington counties. Other entities assisting included the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance and Jefferson County Emergency management.