Report of assault near Taylor Swift's entourage in Australia under investigation

Police in Australia this week said they were investigating a report of an assault that appeared to have happened near Taylor Swift and her world tour entourage.

Swift, who recently performed multiple shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium, was in the area when two people approached her entourage early Tuesday, her team said in a statement.

New South Wales Police Force said in a statement that it was investigating a report that "a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30 a.m. before leaving the location." Police did not provide names of those involved in the alleged incident.

Australia's Sky News and Reuters reported that Swift's father, Scott, has been accused and that a photographer was involved. NBC News has not confirmed those reports.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” Swift’s team said.

No injuries requiring treatment were reported, the police force said.

Police said the younger of the two men in the confrontation reported it to police. Officers with the force's North Shore Police Area Command were assigned to investigate, it said.

Swift is scheduled to perform multiple dates in Singapore beginning Saturday before she moves on to scheduled stops in Europe. She is on her Eras Tour.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com