'Potential hijack' under way off UAE coast -UK maritime trade agency

Lisa Barrington
·2 min read

By Lisa Barrington

DUBAI (Reuters) -A "potential hijack" was unfolding off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah region on Tuesday, Britain's maritime trade agency reported, without giving details on the vessel or vessels involved.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had in an earlier warning notice, based on a third party source, advised ships to exercise extreme caution due to an incident around 60 nautical miles east of Fujairah.

The area in the Arabian Sea leads to the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil exports flow.

The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Tuesday afternoon at least five ships in the sea between the UAE and Iran updated their AIS tracking status to "Not Under Command", according to Refinitiv ship tracking data. Such a status generally indicates a ship is unable to manoeuvre due to exceptional circumstances.

Reuters could not confirm this Refinitiv data had any connection to the reported incident.

Last week an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman killed two crew members and was blamed on Iran by the United States, Israel and Britain.

Iran denied involvement in that suspected drone attack and said on Monday it would respond promptly to any threat against its security.

The United States and Britain said on Sunday they would work with their allies to respond to the attack on the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

Iran and Israel have exchanged accusations of carrying out attacks on each other's vessels in recent months.

Tensions have increased in Gulf waters and between Iran and Israel since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its economy.

(Writing by Lisa BarringtonEditing by Ghaida Ghantous and Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House panel demands another investigation into F-35 pilot breathing system problems

    More than 40 physiological episodes have occurred in the F-35. Congress wants to know why.

  • What’s Next for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

    Now that the text of the bipartisan infrastructure bill is out — all 2,702 pages of it — the Senate will race to finish consideration of the package this week ahead of a planned August recess that could still be delayed. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Sunday night that he expects the Senate to pass both the infrastructure bill and a budget resolution for fiscal year 2022 before lawmakers leave town. The budget resolution would set the stage for the next portion of President Joe

  • Ship Attack Raises Tensions Ahead of Inauguration: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Latest developmentsThe U.S. vowed to respond against Iran for Thursday’s deadly attack on an Israeli-operated oil-products tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran denied being responsible, but has been blamed by the U.S., U.K. and Israel.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “confident” that Iran used “one-way explosive” drones in the attack, which killed a British and a Romanian crew me

  • British navy group says ‘potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast

    The British navy warned Tuesday of a "potential hijack" of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, without elaborating.

  • Afghan special visa applicant says U.S. withdrawal left him to make 'life-or-death decision'

    Afghan special visa applicant says U.S. withdrawal left him to make 'life-or-death decision'

  • U.S. consulting with U.K., Romania and Israel on response to alleged Iran attack

    The British and Romanian governments summoned the Iranian ambassadors to London and Bucharest on Monday to protest last week's drone strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which both countries have attributed to Iran. The latest: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a briefing Monday that the U.S. is consulting with the U.K., Romania and Israel to prepare a collective response to the alleged Iranian attack.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M

  • Biden's Iran miscalculation

    Biden's Iran miscalculation

  • Incoming president says Iran will seek end to 'tyrannical' US sanctions

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's hardline incoming president Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday he would take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States, after winning the formal endorsement of the country's supreme leader to take office later this week. Raisi, who is under personal U.S. sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, promised to improve the living conditions of Iranians, which have worsened since 2018 when Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran after abandoning a nuclear deal. "We will seek to lift the tyrannical sanctions imposed by America," Raisi, elected in June to replace pragmatist Hassan Rouhani in a vote in which other high profile candidates were barred from standing, said in a televised speech.

  • Kinzinger: Anyone with 'inside knowledge' can expect subpoena from Jan. 6 select commission

    Kinzinger: Anyone with 'inside knowledge' can expect subpoena from Jan. 6 select commission

  • Biden thinks pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire could backfire, report says

    An activist group parked a truck outside the court with a billboard reading: "Breyer, retire. It's time for a Black woman Supreme Court justice."

  • Mexico's gold medal quest ends in penalty shootout loss to Brazil

    Brazil defeats Mexico and its veteran goalkeeper to reach the gold medal match in the men's Olympic soccer tournament.

  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Recreate Their First Date 10 Years Later

    "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," Ryan Reynolds joked as he and wife Blake Lively revisited the restaurant where they had their first date ten years ago

  • Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Re-Created Their First Date From 10 Years Ago And It Was Cute AF

    But this time, they wore "comfortable shoes."View Entire Post ›

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Lawmaker Who Survived Jonestown Massacre Compares Trump To Jim Jones

    Trump spins "destructive" narratives to lost souls, says Rep. Jackie Speier.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • 6 experts give a letter grade on Biden-Harris administration's handling of immigration thus far

    Most critiqued the administration's continuation of Title 42. The New York Times on Monday reported that it would continue the policy.

  • China lodges representations with BBC over flood reporting

    China has lodged a stern representation with Britain's BBC over its reporting of the floods in Henan and a statement over how foreign journalists were being treated, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The broadcaster had said in a statement last month that the Chinese government should take immediate action to stop attacks which endanger foreign journalists. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China had said journalists from several media outlets covering the floods were harassed online and by local residents, including some receiving death threats.