REPORT: Austin one of top cities millennials moved to in 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new study released by financial technology company SmartAsset this month named Austin one of the most popular destinations millennials moved to in 2022. The analysis found one in four millennials moved to a different city last year, with the study ranking cities based on “the highest percentage of the population represented by newly-transplanted millennials.”

Austin ranked No. 9 in pulling new residents within the 25 to 44 age range, per the study. The Lone Star State’s capital attracted 103,461 millennials, with the new residents marking 10.7% of the city’s overall population. The report added the median age in Austin is also in line with that trend, at 34.7 years old.

Austin wasn’t the only Texas city representing in the Top 10. Killeen ranked No. 8 for its pull, attracting nearly 17,000 new millennials who had up 10.8% of the city’s overall population. Per the study, Killeen had an even lower median age, ranking at 30.4 years old.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 cities millennials moved to last year, per SmartAsset:

Cambridge, Massachusetts: Approximately 17,275 new millennials, marking 14.7% of the overall population

City median age of 29.9 years old Santa Clara, California: Approximately 16,661 new millennials, marking 13.3% of the overall population

City median age of 35 years old Seattle, Washington: Approximately 93,302 new millennials, marking 12.5% of the overall population

City median age of 36 years old Sunnyvale, California: Approximately 18,862 new millennials, marking 12.5% of the overall population

City median age of 35.9 years old Denver, Colorado: Approximately 85,390 new millennials, marking 12.1% of the overall population

City median age of 35.4 years old Arlington, Virginia: Approximately 26,699 new millennials, marking 11.5% of the overall population

City median age of 35.6 years old Bellevue, Washington: Approximately 17,131 new millennials, marking 11.3% of the overall population

City median age of 38.9 years old Killeen, Texas: Approximately 16,853 new millennials, marking 10.8% of the overall population

City median age of 30.4 years old Austin, Texas: Approximately 103,461 new millennials, marking 10.7% of the overall population

City median age of 34.7 years old Sandy Springs, Georgia: Approximately 11,210 new millennials, marking 10.5% of the overall population

City median age of 39.5 years old

The complete study is available online.

