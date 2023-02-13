Report: Authorities seize $15 million in counterfeit NFL, NBA merchandise from Anderson Mall store

In a press release, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced the seizure of over $15 million in counterfeit merchandise from Kirk’s Collectibles at the Anderson Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 8. (Office of the Secretary of State)

In a press release, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced the seizure of counterfeit merchandise from Kirk’s Collectibles at the Anderson Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The release said items seized include counterfeit Super Bowl rings, as well as championship rings for the NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA. Several rings and other items bearing the logos of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina were also seized. If the counterfeit items seized were legitimate, the value would have totaled $15,726,590.00.

The joint operation involved Homeland Security Investigations, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Secretary of State’s Office.

No arrests were made, but the investigation remains ongoing, according to the press release.

“The sale of counterfeit goods is not a victimless crime,” Hammond said in the statement. "I would like to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations for their work to combat counterfeit trafficking in South Carolina.”

When The News attempted to reach the business for comment via the phone number on their Facebook page, the man who answered claimed it was the wrong number, but he had "been getting calls about that."

The News has also reached out to Kirk's Collectibles for comment via social media.

"Whether it’s a fan losing their hard-earned money on a fake item they were led to believe was authentic, or small businesses losing vital sales, intellectual property theft is a real crime with real victims and real financial impacts,” said Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge of HSI Charlotte that covers North and South Carolina.

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Authorities seize $15 million in counterfeit merchandise from Anderson