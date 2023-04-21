Report: Authorities Have Weighed Charges, Including 2 Possible Felonies, Against Hunter Biden

Federal prosecutors have considered four potential charges against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, NBC News reported Thursday.

Since 2018, federal investigators have been looking into whether Hunter Biden failed to file his taxes in 2016 and 2017, wrongly claimed $30,000 in deductions for business-related expenses, or lied about being on drugs when purchasing a gun, according to The New York Times.

Now, he could be charged with “two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, one felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes,” and one potential felony charge regarding the 2018 gun purchase, according to the NBC News report, which cited two unnamed senior law enforcement sources.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that a supervisory IRS agent was seeking whistleblower protections to detail to Congress the mishandling of the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances.

The attorney for the IRS agent seeking protection said in a letter that their testimony would “(1) contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee, (2) involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case” and “(3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

A senior law enforcement source told NBC News that the investigation into Hunter Biden had been completed for roughly a year, the outlet reported. Last October, sources told The Washington Post that they believed prosecutors had enough evidence to push forward with the charges against Hunter Biden.

The president’s son has not yet been charged. It’s up to U.S. Attorney David Weiss to file charges, but two sources told NBC News that there didn’t yet appear to be a final decision on the matter.

The IRS and attorneys for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

