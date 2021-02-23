Report: Biden team colluded with Iran to undermine Trump policies
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacts to the revelation on 'Fox News Primetime'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened cabinet rivals on Monday for their first discussion of Israeli strategy against the Iranian nuclear programme since U.S. President Joe Biden took office pledging to pursue diplomacy with Tehran. Netanyahu's meeting with Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi followed his first phone call with the U.S. leader last week, and came a month before Israel holds another election triggered by coalition infighting. Israeli officials said the conservative Netanyahu, bracing for discord with Biden's Democratic administration on Iran, wanted to present a united front with the centrist Gantz and Ashkenazi.
Last December, I had the unforgettable opportunity to travel to Cúcuta, with the support of Colombian immigration authorities, and meet with hundreds of my fellow Venezuelans who, fleeing the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, crossed the border and sought refuge in Colombian territory. Women, men, and children not only talked about their suffering but also tirelessly repeated: We must continue fighting, we must put an end to the dictatorship.
President Joe Biden's administration may respond to the SolarWinds attack within weeks, a national security advisor told CNN on Friday.
The blogger, who has 2.5 million followers, is just one of six detained for remarks on the border clash.
Boris Johnson has outlined when people will be able to holiday from as part of his roadmap out of lockdown.
After an investigation into former President Donald Trump was announced by newly-elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, some have offered criticism of her pursuit into the alleged election fraud committed during the 2020 presidential election. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, some believe Willis should put a larger focus on local matters versus spending the time and energy on a nationally relevant case against Trump.
Saudi Arabia is allowing women to join its military, the Kingdom’s defence ministry announced on Sunday, in its latest efforts to improve its image abroad. Military ranks from soldier to sergeant are now available to women in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defence, Navy and Strategic Missile Force and the Armed Forces Medical Services. Women between 21 and 40 who have a clean criminal record, are not married to a non-Saudi Arabian citizens and have at least a high-school education are eligible to sign up to the forces. The move comes under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “vision 2030” initiative – the 35-year-old prince’s efforts to modernise the kingdom, attract foreign investment and improve its reputation. Despite reforms on driving, employment and freedom of movement over recent years, women’s rights remains a major criticism of the Kingdom. “While these measures are important, many activists who advocated for these reforms remain imprisoned, silenced, or in exile,” a Human Rights Watch report read following the release of prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul last week. “These reform announcements may also serve to deflect attention from continuing repression.” Lina al-Hathloul, Loujain’s younger sister, also sent a letter to one of the UK’s star female jockeys, Hollie Doyle, urging her to boycott the Saudi Cup over women’s rights abuses. “The authorities and their expensive PR advisers want to use events like the Saudi Cup to show the world that the country has changed – but away from these glamorous events the brutality goes on,” the letter, first reported by The Independent, read. Women’s rights activists such as Samar Badawi, Nassima al-Sadah and Mayaa al-Zahrani remain in Saudi prisons because of their activism, Lina added. Human rights organisations said that Loujain al-Hathloul faced sexual harassment and torture during her time in Saudi jail for campaigning for an end to the male guardianship system and ban on female driving. Despite reforms allowing women to drive coming into effect weeks after Loujain’s arrest, she remained imprisoned until last week.
A police officer was also injured, officials say.
Two days after violence related to Somalia's delayed elections, the country's foreign ministry has accused “external forces” for contributing to the problems. At least five soldiers were killed and more than a dozen people, mostly civilians, were wounded on Friday in violent protests over the country’s delayed election. The foreign ministry blamed a foreign country for making “misinformed and misleading statements that disregard the facts and at times appear to be supporting insurrection,” in a statement issued Sunday.
Release Date: April 30th, 2021 Editions Available: Standard Platforms: Nintendo Switch MSRP: Standard – $59.99 The upcoming New Pokémon Snap is more than a simple remake of the original masterpiece from 1999. Beyond the obvious graphics enhancements, Nintendo is also adding new Pokémon, new characters and a completely new storyline. While it’s only a minor discount, …
With the NFL's franchise tag period opening Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rappaport believes the Cowboys want to workout a long-term deal before having to franchise Dak Prescott again.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and Russia are once again heading into an OPEC+ meeting on opposite sides of a crucial debate about the oil market.Riyadh is publicly urging fellow members to be “extremely cautious,” despite prices rebounding to a one-year high. In private, the kingdom has signaled it would prefer that the group broadly holds output steady, delegates said. Moscow, on the other hand, is indicating that it still wants to proceed with a supply increase.The positions mirror those taken at recent meetings, but this time the Saudis have a new bargaining chip -- 1 million barrels a day of voluntary cuts. The kingdom pledged to make these extra curbs only in February and March, but some see signs that could change as the negotiations get underway.“The key question for me is how they return the Saudi barrels,” said Bill Farren-Price, a director at research firm Enverus and veteran observer of the cartel. The kingdom could potentially use them as “leverage for getting a deal,” he said.Bargaining ChipTen months after slashing crude production when Covid-19 crushed global demand, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are still withholding 7 million barrels a day from the market, about 7% of global supply.It’s been a sacrifice, with members such as Iraq and Nigeria struggling economically as exports dropped. But it has yielded results, reviving prices to above $65 a barrel in London and shoring up producers’ battered revenues.By most estimates, the cuts have meant oil demand exceeded production this year by a wide margin. The supply gap grew even wider last week as freezing weather in Texas caused a slump in U.S. output.When OPEC+ gathers on March 4, it will discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April. There will be two crucial decisions.First, the group as a whole must choose whether to restore as much as 500,000 barrels a day, the next step in a gradual revival of production that was agreed on in December, but paused at the January meeting.Second, Saudi Arabia must determine the fate of the extra 1 million barrels a day of extra voluntary cuts it is making this month and next to help clear surplus inventories even more quickly.The kingdom initially announced this reduction would be reversed in April, but their latest thinking is fluid and the next move hasn’t been finalized, delegates said. Offering to maintain some part of this voluntary cut in April could give Riyadh a useful bargaining chip if it’s seeking to limit the group’s overall output increase.“Some easing in production restraint is likely at the March meeting,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official. “The real bargaining has yet to start and no decision has been pre-baked.”Looming DebateHaving differed over the pace of supply increases at the last two ministerial meetings, public comments from Riyadh and Moscow indicate that another debate looms.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Feb. 14 that “the market is balanced.” While he hasn’t publicly expressed a policy preference for the March 4 discussions, Novak argued at the last two OPEC+ meetings for production increases.Novak’s Saudi counterpart also appears to be sticking to a familiar position.Acknowledging his stance might be unpopular, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned his fellow producers against complacency. The group must recall the “scars” of last year’s crisis and be “extremely cautious” in its next move, he said.“The football match is still being played, and it’s too early to declare any victory against the virus,” the prince said. “The referee is yet to blow the final whistle.”Saudi GiftBoth arguments have merit.This year’s 20% rally in crude prices has been sharp enough for major consumers such as India to complain about the squeeze, and for Wall Street banks and trading houses to predict further gains.Global inventories are falling “very fast” and are set to diminish sharply later this year, according to the International Energy Agency. Demand for petroleum products that cater to societies working and consuming at home is booming.After freezing storms in Texas shuttered as much as 40% of U.S. crude production in the past week, the clamor for barrels from refiners in some regions has grown stronger. There’s also the risk for OPEC+ that, once the weather-related disruption in the shale heartlands abates, high prices would provoke a new flood of supply.But at the same time, inventories remain significantly above average levels and the IEA forecasts they could pile up again next quarter. The supply disruption from the U.S. freeze won’t last long enough to cause a shortage, according to OPEC+ delegates, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.Even after the rally, prices are still below the levels most OPEC members need to cover government spending, giving Riyadh extra leverage.“The elephant in the room is Saudi Arabia’s gift of 1 million barrels a day in extra cuts,” said Bjornar Tonhuagen, an analyst at consultants Rystad Energy AS. “If the gift is snatched back, prices cannot do else but decline.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The United Arab Emirates is becoming an unlikely training ground for the next generation of orthodox rabbis. Since normalisation of relations with Israel last year under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, more 30 young rabbis from countries including the Ukraine, Turkey and Israel, have joined the efforts to build a Jewish community that had previously been kept largely secret. Most are members of Dubai’s large community of expatriate workers, including citizens from France, South Africa and the UK. They typically work in fields such as finance, real estate and the diamond trade. Estimates of the size of the community range from a few hundred to more than 1,000. The internship project is the brainchild of Brooklyn-born Rabbi Levi Duchman, an orthodox Jewish emissary to the UAE, who hopes the young rabbis will also learn from their experiences of the Arab world. He also believes it may in turn break down many of the myths, fears and misconceptions between Jews and Muslims globally. The rabbis, who stay from two to eight months, will be involved in creating religious infrastructure for followers of the Jewish faith.
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of February 15th – 21st, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Creso Pharma Signs $2.5 Million Distribution Deal, Enters New Lucrative Asian Markets Poised to Capitalize on the Massive New Market Opportunity, Creso Pharma Has Signed an Exclusive Distribution Deal to Bring the Company’s CBD Products Into Pakistan and the Philippines Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) announced the signing of a new comprehensive distribution agreement with Route2 Pharm, a leading nutritional supplements company to bring Creso’s innovative Hemp-derived CBD products into the Asian markets of Pakistan and the Philippines. The deal will also see Creso look at other potential target markets, with an additional total addressable market of over 750 million people. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE 9. Could the Federal Government Help Legalize Psychedelics? Psychedelics Are Going Mainstream – Not Only is the U.S. FDA Supportive of Research, But Dozens of Medical Studies Are Proving Such Treatments Could Be Helpful, Including Johns Hopkins Medicine and New York University In research to date, Psilocybin has been found to help treat mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and PTSD. LSD may be able to help patients with alcohol addiction and other mental disorders. MDMA-assisted therapy could help treat eating disorders, including anorexia and binge eating. READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS LEGALIZATION ARTICLE 8. Red White & Bloom’s Platinum Vape Gets Green Light for Arizona Launch + RWB Bullish Chart Setup Following the Arizona Launch, Platinum Vape Products Will Be Available in 5 of America’s Top 10 Revenue Generating States, With Combined 2020 Sales of Over $7.6 Billion With products already available in Michigan, California and Oklahoma, Red White & Bloom’s (OTCQX: RWBYF) Platinum Vape (PV) is set to enter Arizona and Illinois in 2021. Further solidifying its place at the top of the Cannabis industry, Platinum’s ultra-premium products continue to rack up awards, with PV earning two more awards for products in its THC gummies and chocolates categories READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 7. Can LSD Cure Our Pandemic Anxiety? MindMed is Spending Big to Find Out While Many People Will Look Back on the Pandemic as a Dark Time, it Has Also Spurred Some Positive Developments—Most Notably in the Field of Drug Development Now, a handful of companies believe the pandemic could lead to a profound change in how we address mental health. MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) is one of those companies. The Toronto-based firm is led by JR Rahn, a former Uber executive whose cocaine addiction led him to try Psychedelics as a treatment—an experience he credits with saving his life. Rahn believes drugs like LSD could hold the key to helping the millions of people who have been driven to despair by the pandemic. READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE 6. Champignon Brands Prepares New CSE Listing Statement as Company Works Towards Being Reinstated for Trading Champignon Announced That the Company Has Filed a Draft of a New Listing Statement With the BCSC and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Led by world-renowned depression researcher Dr. Roger McIntyre as its Chairman and CEO, Champignon Brands (OTCQB: SHRMF) is a research-driven Psychedelics company specializing in breakthrough Ketamine treatment for depression and other mental health conditions. The company works closely with subsidiaries including AltMed Capital Corp. The Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence (CRTCE) is wholly owned by AltMed. READ FULL CHAMPIGNON BRANDS ARTICLE 5. What’s Next For the Cannabis Industry Under Biden-Harris? In the Midst of National Tumult, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Took Hold of the Highest Office in the United States While there are many important questions regarding the new administration’s approach to policy once they take the reins, there’s one that’s been on all of our minds across the Cannabis industry: How will the Biden-Harris administration impact the industry as a whole? READ FULL BIDEN-HARRIS CANNABIS ARTICLE 4. California Would Legalize Possession of Psychedelics Like LSD, DMT and Psilocybin Under New Senate Bill Possession of Psychedelics Such as Psilocybin Mushrooms, LSD and DMT Would Be Legalized in California Under a New Senate Bill That Was Introduced on Wednesday The legislation, filed by Sen. Scott Wiener (D) and three Assembly cosponsors, would additionally provide expungements for people with prior criminal records for possession or use. It would also establish a working group tasked with studying potential future regulatory systems for Psychedelics and making recommendations on the issue to lawmakers by January 1, 2024. MDMA, Ketamine, Mescaline and Ibogaine are among the other substances that would be covered under the proposal, which would also allow for social sharing. READ FULL CALIFORNIA PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE 3. Patients Flock to Florida’s Medical Marijuana Program, Driving Surge in Job Growth That Growth is Expected to Continue, With Sales Projected to Top $6 Billion in Annual Sales By 2030 in Florida That growth is expected to continue, with sales projected to top $6 billion in annual sales by 2030 in Florida. Florida recorded nearly $1.23 billion in Marijuana sales in 2020, according to the report posted by Leafly and Whitney Economics. Florida’s sales were more than every state except California and Colorado, where marijuana is legal for adults. READ FULL FLORIDA MMJ ARTICLE 2. New Massachusetts Bills Would Decriminalize All Drugs and Study Regulated Sales of Psychedelics Calls to End Criminal Prohibition Have Been Growing Across the State, and Two City Councils—in Somerville and Cambridge—Earlier This Year Adopted Measures Making Possession of Psychedelics the Municipalities’ Lowest Law Enforcement Priorities Massachusetts lawmakers introduced legislation Friday that will attempt to end the state’s war on drugs. One proposal would remove criminal penalties for possession of all drugs, while the other would establish a task force to study plant- and fungi-based Psychedelics with the eventual goal of legalizing and regulating the substances. READ FULL MASSACHUSETTS PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE 1. 37 Members of Congress Ask Biden to Issue Mass Marijuana Pardons Ahead of Legalization 37 members of Congress Sent a Letter to President Biden on Thursday, Calling on Him to Use Executive Authority to Mass Pardon All People With Non-Violent Federal Marijuana Convictions Thirty-seven members of Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling on him to use executive authority to mass pardon all people with non-violent federal Marijuana convictions. READ FULL CANNABIS PARDONS ARTICLE Photo by Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
While Pence attended President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, Trump departed for his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and skipped the ceremony.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via GettyFew impediments could have been more severe. For a spacecraft to reach the Jovian system with enough speed to eventually achieve orbit around Europa, it had to either launch from a powerful rocket (which NASA lacked, limiting spacecraft to a space shuttle deployment) or be absurdly light (which the required radiation armor rendered impossible). JPL engineers dashed out hastily written equations in chalk before driving fists against blackboards in fits of despair.Nothing for NASA was ever free… except for gravity assists. Ordinarily, the agency could compensate for the meager speeds of heavy spacecraft by taking indirect flight paths and using planets encountered along the way to yank and shove the robotic pilgrim outward, inward, or onward. The laws of physics being immutable, and the salient numbers known, NASA’s orbital dynamicists could do this all day, running the numbers to sling spacecraft precisely, one planet to the next: free propulsion from Isaac Newton. It was incomparably the best bargain in space exploration.But then television tabloid journalism got involved, and everything became complicated.In 1997, while waiting at Cape Canaveral for liftoff, the Cassini mission was beset suddenly by political protest. Cassini carried three radioisotope thermoelectric generators, which were powered by the decay of plutonium 238. The plutonium wasn’t of the Back to the Future variety—a disquieting drop of Scary Substance Indeed into a homemade flux capacitor—but rather was stored in a ceramic form, wrapped in iridium, and caked in graphite. It could not corrode, or be obliterated by heat, or vaporize, or disintegrate as an aerosol, or dissolve in water. It was made to withstand not only the explosion of the rocket carrying it, but even a catastrophic reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. Because it couldn’t vaporize, in a disaster situation, no one would inadvertently breathe it in and develop superpowers or extra appendages. In fact, it was designed so that you could even eat the stuff. The human body could not absorb it.NASA’s Mars 2020 Mission Could Rock Our WorldBut 10 days before three and a half million pounds of rocket thrust put inches between Cassini and Earth, a much smaller number—60, as in 60 Minutes—nearly nailed NASA to the ground. The CBS TV newsmagazine aired a feature on the soon-set-for-Saturn spacecraft, Steve Kroft starring in the segment. The correspondent’s opening line: “On October thirteenth, a Titan IV rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral carrying seventy-two pounds of deadly plutonium; enough plutonium, in theory anyway, to administer a fatal dose to every man, woman and child on the face of the Earth several times over.”And it got only worse from there. Cassini was an afterthought in the story, and interviews from experts were interspersed with comments from… nonexperts, to be kind, but very well-spoken nonexperts, whose contributions—the generous ones! —included lines such as, “What gives anybody, including the federal government, the right to risk the population’s death or—or injury just for space exploration?”The segment featured a plutonium expert from the Department of Energy stating flatly that even if the rocket, spacecraft, and graphite-sealed, iridium-wrapped, ceramic plutonium blew up on the launch pad, it was literally impossible for the debris to do what protesters said it would. But just to be balanced, Kroft’s menagerie of doomsayers described in lurid detail what plutonium—not in the form used by NASA, which you could safely sprinkle on your breakfast cereal, because, again, you could eat it—could do to the human body. Among the highlights: “it can produce pulmonary cancer” and “you could have numbers like 100,000 or more people who develop lung cancer” and “if there is such an explosion, you can kiss Florida good-bye.”Kroft even found a former NASA employee (“He’s neither a scientist nor an engineer,” admitted Kroft, “but…”) to lament publicly his role in endangering lives for such frivolities as space exploration. “I feel guilty, quite frankly,” bewailed the penitent insider.To seal the deal, Kroft intercut the story with snippets of an interview with Wes Huntress, head of NASA’s planetary program, who had presided over the successful landing of Mars Pathfinder only months earlier.“This is from your own environmental impact statement,” said Kroft to Huntress—the tone of the host solid but affable, his countenance hard but eyes somehow benevolent. “I want to read you a couple of things from it.”Huntress was a pioneer in the study of interstellar clouds and one of the world’s foremost experts in planetary exploration, but he was not exactly tabloid-TV material, and after the cavalcade of activists arguing compellingly and without interruption, he seemed less than confident in his responses.Quoted Kroft: “If there’s an accident it talks about, quote, ‘removing and disposing of all vegetation in contaminated areas, demolishing some or all structures and relocating the affected population permanently.’”“If there should be any such accident,” said Huntress, accurately but unhelpfully.Replied Kroft, “I mean, that sounds fairly drastic…” and Kroft waited patiently for Huntress, in possession of rope necessary to hang himself, to fill the silence, which 60 Minutes interview subjects always did, and he did, and did.“Well, the—what they’re probably talking about mostly is—is the damage on site, near the—near—near the launch pad because there’s clearly, when one of these things goes, a lot of damage near the launch pad.”And after Huntress tap-danced and staggered—this guy didn’t even know what his own official Armageddon report said!—and at last swung gracefully from the gallows, well-honed doomsayers followed up, explaining precisely how Life as We Know It was drawing to a close, and kiss your babies tonight because our foolhardy quest to conquer the cosmos—Saturn! This pointless mission to a gas giant, whatever that meant—will leave mutated survivors fighting for the last canned goods on ransacked store shelves.Worse yet, Cassini would take a second swing at the peaceful people of planet Earth! If it didn’t blow up on launch, it was set to follow a VVEJGA trajectory to boost its way toward Saturn: that is, two swings by Venus (V, V), and then it would play chicken with the Earth, and if something went wrong... (but if all went well, from Earth [E] to Jupiter [J] for a gravity assist [GA]). US Air Force security police form a line to thwart protesters demonstrating against the planned Cassini nuclear powered spacecraft launch in front of the security fence October 4, 1997 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force station. The Cassini is a scientific spacecraft that will travel to Saturn on a five-year journey to orbit the planet and deploy a probe to the surface. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty The Clinton administration really did not have time for this but dutifully absorbed the panicked letters and optics of protesters grasping concertina-topped chain-link fences on Cape Canaveral’s perimeter, while on the inside, police lined up in body armor and carrying riot shields stared silently, just waiting to—what? Open fire? Brandish batons?Nevertheless, NASA went forward with its reckless rocket launch likely to leave only cockroaches crawling the Earth (or whatever some future species would call this planet), and things were fine, as they had been for previous launches dozens of times over. But the message from headquarters to those filing future space missions: if you must launch radioactive material, do not plan trajectories taking the spacecraft back to Earth for a gravity assist. Nobody needs the headache.Which meant, for Karla and company, years-long discussions on potential trade-offs for the Europa Orbiter mission, as it came to be called. They analyzed other trajectories, other launch vehicles—anything to get more mass for a suitable science return. What hardware do you make “rad-hard”—impervious to radiation (but expensive) —versus simply wrap in “dumb mass,” i.e., big blocks of cheap protective shielding? What was the absolute smallest science payload possible? Ultimately, they found a relatively happy medium: a spacecraft that could launch direct and achieve the minimum science required to make a Europa expedition worthwhile, and NASA loved it, and then the cost doubled, and in 1999 Ed Weiler shot it dead. Just like that.From THE MISSION, or: How a Disciple of Carl Sagan, an Ex-Motocross Racer, a Texas Tea Party Congressman, the World's Worst Typewriter Saleswoman, California Mountain People, and an Anonymous NASA Functionary Went to War with Mars, Survived an Insurgency at Saturn, Traded Blows with Washington, and Stole a Ride on an Alabama Moon Rocket to Send a Space Robot to Jupiter in Search of the Second Garden of Eden at the Bottom of an Alien Ocean Inside of an Ice World Called Europa (A True Story) by David W. Brown. Copyright © 2021 by David W. Brown. From Custom House, a line of books from William Morrow/HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
An ammunition customer showed no sign of anger or agitation before he launched a sudden shooting rampage at a New Orleans area gun store, the local sheriff said Monday, two days after the attack left three people, including the shooter, dead. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto confirmed that Joshua Williams, 27, who had a legal permit to carry a gun, instigated the exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at the Gun Outlet in suburban Metairie. Seven other people, all firearms-trained employees of the gun store and shooting range, fired at Williams before he was killed outside the building, Lopinto said.
Decision serves a post-presidency defeat to Trump and paves the way for prosecutors to review his long-sought financial records
Guy Ritchie is set to direct and write the World War II film “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” that is set up at Paramount. The film is based on a non-fiction book by Damien Lewis called “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops” and looks at the Special Operations Executive set up during the war by Winston Churchill. The existence of the team was only known by a handful of individuals, but it was also known as Churchill’s Secret Army or the Baker Street Irregulars. The SOE employed over 13,000 individuals, including 3,200 women, and they operated using espionage, sabotage and black OPS tactics across all Axis-occupied countries during WWII. Also Read: Edgar Wright In Talks to Direct Stephen King's 'The Running Man' for Paramount Arash Amel wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay, and previous drafts come from Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson. Paramount optioned the book back in 2015. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” on behalf of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and Ivan Atkinson will executive produce. Vanessa Joyce, SVP of Production, will be overseeing the project for the studio. Ritchie most recently directed “The Gentleman” after previously being behind Disney’s blockbuster live-action remake of “Aladdin.” Up next he also has a spy thriller where he will pair again with Jason Statham called “Five Eyes.” Guy Ritchie is represented by CAA. Deadline first reported the news. Read original story Guy Ritchie to Direct WWII Film ‘Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ at Paramount At TheWrap
It's got 472 horsepower, rear-wheel drive, and a long name: the Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance.