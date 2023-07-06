Report: Body believed to be missing Lansing toddler Wynter Smith found in Detroit

A body believed to be that of missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith was found Wednesday on Detroit's east side, according to a WJBK-TV (Fox 2) report.

The discovery occurred near Knodell and Erwin streets, east of Van Dyke and north of Harper.

Smith has been missing since the early morning hours of Monday when an Amber Alert was issued following a reported sexual assault and home invasion of her mother in Lansing.

The suspect, Rashad Trice, 26, was arraigned on Wednesday on several charges including criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence.

When Trice was arrested, Wynter was not with him. Police said Trice took the toddler from her home in Lansing on Sunday.

Investigators said Wynter was taken by Trice, her mom's ex-boyfriend, after he stabbed her. He then fled to metro Detroit with Wynter, prompting an Amber Alert. Trice eventually was arrested in St. Clair Shores.

