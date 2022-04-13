Report: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect bought handgun from Columbus pawn shop

Law enforcement gather near the entrance to a subway stop Tuesday in Brooklyn. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.

NBC News is reporting that a 9mm Glock handgun left at the scene of Tuesday's mass shooting on a subway train in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn has been traced by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators to an Ohio pawn shop.

Frank James, 62, at first identified by authorities as a person of interest in the shooting and now considered a suspect, bought the handgun in question at a pawn shop in Columbus in 2011, according to law enforcement sources quoted by NBC News. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan, the Associated Press reported.

This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a Crime Stoppers bulletin displaying photos of Frank R. James, who now is considered a suspect in Tuesday's Brooklyn subway shooting.

When contacted by The Dispatch Wednesday, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department declined comment. A spokesperson for the New York field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives did not respond to a request for comment.

James was sought after a gunman Tuesday morning set off a smoke grenade and opened fire aboard a subway train in Brooklyn. Ten people were shot and at least 19 more were taken to hospitals and treated for smoke inhalation, panic attacks or falls, according to USA Today.

New York City police have said James had addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

Authorities say the gunman fired 33 times with a 9mm Glock handgun that was later found by police in the subway, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Investigators also found two undetonated smoke grenades, a hatchet, gasoline, fireworks and keys to a U-Haul van believed to have been rented by James in Philadelphia. The van was found by police hours after the shooting near the subway line where the attack occurred.

Members of the New York City Police Department work at the scene of a subway shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday where at least 10 people were shot during the morning rush hour.

