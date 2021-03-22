Report: Buckingham Palace is considering 'lots of measures' to help with diversity efforts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke at length about racism and bigotry during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Buckingham Palace is paying attention.

A person with knowledge of the matter told CNN that "diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the royal households," and "lots of measures" are now "being considered." One idea is finding someone to "spearhead" the royal family's diversity efforts, implementing the policies, procedures, and programs. "The work to do this has been underway for some time now," the person said, and the family is "listening and learning to get this right."

Markle, who is biracial, told Winfrey that when she was pregnant with their son Archie, Harry had discussions with a member of the family about "how dark" the baby's skin would be. Harry also blasted the British tabloids, saying they are "bigoted" and "a large part" of why the couple left the United Kingdom last year and settled in California.

More stories from theweek.com
A jump in Social Security benefits
America's falling fertility rate
Trump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

Recommended Stories

  • The Royal Family Posted About Looking Forward to "Brighter Days Ahead" on Instagram

    The royals also shared stunning pictures from the Queen's garden at Buckingham Palace.

  • Prince William Doesn't Feel 'Trapped' by Royal Life, Found Prince Harry's Comments 'Off the Mark': Report

    Prince Harry said other members of his family can't leave the "system" the way he did

  • Buckingham Palace reviewing diversity policies across all royal households

    The palace is considering hiring a diversity "czar," among other things.

  • King William would 'robustly challenge' advice of prime ministers

    Prince William, when he becomes king, will "robustly challenge" advice from his prime ministers in private if he feels it would damage the monarchy, insiders have said. Friends of the Duke of Cambridge have revealed he was concerned the Queen was left with "no choice" but to agree to Boris Johnson's controversial request to prorogue Parliament in 2019. Royal sources also revealed the Duke has grown much closer to his grandmother and the Prince of Wales in recent years, as he has counselled them on how to steer the monarchy through recent crises. The future king is said to be considering a different approach to reigning to his grandmother, whom he sees as assiduously maintaining a position "above politics". However, sources told The Sunday Times the Duke was not happy about the situation the monarchy was put in when Mr Johnson asked the Queen to prorogue parliament at the height of the Brexit debate in 2019. Mr Johnson apologised to the monarch after the move was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court later that year. Sources said the Duke sees his role as king as keeping out of politics but he would offer a "more private, robust challenging of advice" if he feared requests would place the monarchy in jeopardy. The revelations came as it emerged that the Duke, 38, feels his relationship with his grandmother has "greatly improved" in recent years and that they are now "more aligned than ever". He has been a key adviser to the Queen and his father as the Palace has navigated the scandal of the Duke of York's association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein as well as the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as working members of the Royal family. A courtier said: "That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input." Friends also described how there had been a "renaissance" in the relationship between the Duke and his father in recent years. "Part of William's evolution is that he has become closer to his father - he sees their similarities," one friend said. The Duke is reportedly determined to heal his strained relationship with his brother, who sources said he will "miss for ever" after the Sussexes moved to America. Palace sources also described how relations between the brothers hit a low point when the Sussexes launched their "Sussex Royal" website without warning in 2019, a move the Duke considered to have "blindsided" the Queen "in an insulting and disrespectful way". Meanwhile, a former private secretary to the Duke revealed that while he is "not someone who loves ceremony", he has no plans to rein in the pageantry of the monarchy when he ascends to the throne. Miguel Head, who worked for the Duke between 2008 and 2018, said: "When he gets the top job he won't do away with it all. He is mindful that the monarchy represents something timeless that's above all of us, and many people like the magic and theatre of it."

  • Duke of Cambridge 'totally overwhelmed' by the scale of the burden faced by aid workers in Syria

    The Duke of Cambridge has said he felt “totally overwhelmed” by the scale of the burden aid workers in Syria face after meeting a group supported by British donations. Prince William, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal to hear about the impact UK public donations of £38 million have had on the ground. He was told that all six of the fragile states where the money is being directed faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis in Syria after a decade of war. The Duke’s concern for the scale of the crisis in Syria came after he acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject and one that was “very close” to his heart. He has previously spoken about the “raw emotion” he experienced working as an air ambulance pilot had built up inside him to such an extent that he knew it would “take its toll and be a real problem” if he did not speak about it. Fadi Hallisso, 42, from Aleppo, told the Duke how he had founded an organisation called Darna which, using DEC funds, has built toilets and sanitation systems in many of the informal camps in Syria. The Duke asked him to explain what it was like on the ground at the moment, keen to understand the daily challenges faced by aid workers.

  • Queen considers appointing diversity chief to 'seek independent views'

    The Queen is considering appointing a diversity chief, it has emerged, as Buckingham Palace aides have acknowledged they are not “getting the results they should” on minority representation. The Palace has drawn up plans to ‘seek independent views’ on how to improve its approach to diversity, including towards ethnic minorities, disabled people as well as the gay and trans communities. The news comes after the Duchess and Duke of Sussex alleged in their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the Royal Family had raised ‘concerns’ about how dark the skin of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor would be. The couple refused to name the member who allegedly made the remarks, but Ms Winfrey later revealed the Duke told her it was neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh. The Telegraph understand the Palace’s plans to improve diversity, which were first reported in the Mail on Sunday, have been in train since before the Oprah interview. A royal source said: “This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households. We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done, we can always improve.

  • LeAnn Rimes's Relationship With Husband Eddie Cibrian Sounds Like a Hallmark Movie

    She needs him "like water, like breath, like rain."

  • Poor countries are fighting with drug companies over vaccines. Now Biden must pick a side.

    Some lawmakers want the WTO to waive patent protections on vaccines, but drug companies say the move would cut into their profits.

  • 7 Kardashian-Jenner products that are actually worth buying

    Between Good American, Kylie Cosmetics, Poosh, SKIMs, KKW Beauty and Kylie Skin, there are just so many products to choose from.

  • Won’t someone please think of Liam, who even Shameless occasionally forgets exists?

    When Shameless divided up its characters for the “Hall of Shame” episodes, they lumped Carl, Debbie, and Liam together. And given that they were only doing seven episodes of the clip show, that made sense: while Fiona, Frank, Ian, and Lip have all at one point or another been ostensibly the leads of the show, and Kev and Veronica needing to be addressed, putting the younger siblings together was really the only option. And they share the same general arc, beginning the show as sidekicks before eventually maturing into their own stories over the show’s eleven seasons.

  • A Newly Discovered Letter Sheds Light On The Queen’s Private Pain After Princess Diana’s Death

    She called the tragedy “dreadfully sad.”

  • China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

    China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday. The country had administered 74.96 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, health commission spokesman Mi Feng told a news briefing. China aims to vaccinate 40% of its 1.4 billion people by the middle of the year, according to state media and a top health adviser.

  • Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

    India's health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as the country recorded the most new infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people were testing positive for COVID-19 daily around the site of the weeks-long Mahakumbh that began this month and peaks in April in the Himalayan holy town of Haridwar, next to the Ganges. In a letter to the state government of Uttarakhand, where Haridwar is located, the ministry told local authorities their daily coronavirus testing of 55,000 people in Haridwar was not enough given the large numbers of pilgrims expected, and that cases were already rising.

  • The Talk Extends Hiatus Again as Behind-the-Scenes Crisis Intensifies

    The Talk‘s rapidly expanding hiatus is veering into indefinite territory. Although unconfirmed by CBS, TVLine has confirmed that the daytime chatfest’s crisis-fueled break — which was scheduled to end on Tuesday, March 23 — has now been extended for a third time, until at least Monday, March 29. The Talk‘s initial two-day break was lengthened to six […]

  • Michelle Obama Wants to Retire from Public Life – Take a Look at the Empire She’ll Leave Behind

    Former first lady Michelle Obama "moves toward retirement." The Obama Foundation seeks to develop the next generation of leaders. Her net worth is estimated to be $70 million. Former first lady...

  • Prosecutor: Evidence in Capitol attack 'trending' toward sedition charges

    Michael Sherwin, the former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., told CBS News that evidence collected as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot most likely support sedition charges. "I personally believe the evidence is trending toward that, and probably meets those elements," he said during an interview with 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night. "I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that." Sherwin led the Justice Department's inquiry into the attack until Friday, when he returned to his role as a federal prosecutor in Miami. Seditious conspiracy — conspiring to overthrow the government — is a rarely invoked charge. The last federal sedition case was in 2010, when members of a Michigan militia were charged with plotting to start an armed conflict with the government, The New York Times reports. The defendants were acquitted, and the judge said the Justice Department was unable to satisfactorily prove the militia members had entered "a concrete agreement to forcibly oppose the United States government." Former President Donald Trump told supporters to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on the morning of Jan. 6, and during a speech that day he repeated his baseless claims of voter fraud and a rigged election against him. Sherwin was at the rally, and he told 60 Minutes he saw people in "tactical gear" and "Kevlar vests" with "military helmets on. Those individuals, I noticed, left the speeches early. Where it was initially pro-Trump, it digressed to anti-government, anti-Congress, anti-institutional." Sherwin told 60 Minutes he was alarmed when he saw people at the Capitol climbing the scaffolding and hanging flags, and thought, "This is going bad fast." Soon, the pro-Trump mob stormed into the building, trying to stop Congress from certifying the election results. So far, the government has charged more than 400 people in connection with the riot, Sherwin said, with many accused of trespassing and more than 100 charged with assaulting law enforcement officers. "It's unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th," Sherwin said. "Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach? We have people looking at everything." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rateTrump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

  • Lady Gaga Might Be Ready To Settle Down Soon — She Reportedly 'Sees a Future' With Boyfriend Michael Polansky

    The singer "is super in love with Michael."

  • The Lip Balm Layering Secret That Saved My Lips This Winter

    It's high maintenance, but life is too short to have chapped lips.

  • If you got unemployment benefits in 2020, here's how much could be tax exempt

    As Americans file their tax returns for 2020 -- a year riddled with job insecurity -- millions who relied on unemployment insurance during the pandemic will find that up to $10,200 of those benefits will be exempt from taxes. The tax break is part of the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package that also includes direct payments for Americans in 2021. The unemployment income exemption is the result of a compromise between Democrats and Republicans to get the package passed.

  • Tory Burch Has New Spring Arrivals We're Coveting at Up to 30 Percent Off

    Spring fever, you're welcome to overtake us, as long as we can shop the new deep discounts at Tory Burch. New arrivals and current sale items—we're talking handbags ,...