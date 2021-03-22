Report: Buckingham Palace is considering 'lots of measures' to help with diversity efforts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke at length about racism and bigotry during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Buckingham Palace is paying attention.
A person with knowledge of the matter told CNN that "diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the royal households," and "lots of measures" are now "being considered." One idea is finding someone to "spearhead" the royal family's diversity efforts, implementing the policies, procedures, and programs. "The work to do this has been underway for some time now," the person said, and the family is "listening and learning to get this right."
Markle, who is biracial, told Winfrey that when she was pregnant with their son Archie, Harry had discussions with a member of the family about "how dark" the baby's skin would be. Harry also blasted the British tabloids, saying they are "bigoted" and "a large part" of why the couple left the United Kingdom last year and settled in California.
