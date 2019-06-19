Report: C Hayes, Flyers close to seven-year, $50M deal

Center Kevin Hayes is close to signing a seven-year, $50 million deal with the Philadelphia Flyers, removing another key player from the free agent pool, TSN reported.

The Flyers acquired Hayes on June 3 from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a fifth-round selection, simply to have the first shot at signing him.

"By gaining the rights to Kevin at this time, it provides us with an opportunity to negotiate with him prior to July 1 when he is due to become an unrestricted free agent," Flyers executive vice president and general manager Chuck Fletcher said when the trade was completed.

Hayes spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the New York Rangers before in February sent him to Winnipeg.

In 381 career games, the 27-year-old has 92 goals and 137 assists.

