Report calls for reducing number of incarcerated women in Illinois and more support for those bettering themselves

For more than a decade, Sandra Brown worked one class at a time, handwriting or typing her papers and assignments to earn both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, all behind prison walls.

It was as she puts it, her quest.

On Wednesday, a task force of hundreds of experts, researchers and incarcerated women including Brown delivered a lengthy report that offers sweeping recommendations about how to better serve those women and also reduce the female prison population.

Brown, they said, is a glaring exception in a system that over the past several decades has largely failed to support women behind bars or address their attempts to better themselves, instead causing the kind of harm Brown had to fight so hard against. She has written about her experience in published essays and poems.

“The labels, the powerlessness shackle themselves around my ankles,” she wrote in a published essay, “Not Waving, Not Drowning.” “And I feel the weight, pulling me down to my death with the force of a two-ton anchor. I gasp violently, inhaling my hopes and clinging to my dreams, which now serve as lifesavers.”

While focused on Illinois prisons, the report covered the entire criminal justice system and social service network too.

Convened by the Women’s Justice Institute, the task force issued 250 recommendations, ranging from eliminating prison charges for basic needs, like email access and tampons, to mass commutations for women where a history of gender-based violence was not initially considered by the court system.

The new report is intended to be a blueprint for any elected official, policymaker or agency that serves criminally involved women like Brown. The report’s authors say if it is embraced, Illinois can lead the country in criminal justice reform.

“Women-centered initiatives start and stop. Programs are launched and then dismantled. In these places of system relapse, women, families and communities are suffering,” said Alyssa Benedict, co-founder of the Women’s Justice Institute, who leads training programs across the country for those in the justice system who work with women. “Gender responsive policies must be a requirement, not an elective that leaders can choose to take or not. Illinois has a huge opportunity to chart a new course.”

Story continues

About 300 people attended the release of the report, which included comments from Illinois’ first lady, M.K. Pritzker, who task force members say had taken a strong interest in their work.

“When you bring a diverse and inclusive group of women together you can accomplish incredible things,” Pritzker said before introducing Brown. “Your voices are heard. Your voices are powerful. ... We have to commit to making meaningful investment in our people, not incarceration.”

A ‘crisis-driven’ response

Women have historically been the smallest yet fastest-growing prison population in Illinois and across the nation.

The Illinois women’s prison population skyrocketed between 1980 and 2014, outpacing growth among men and logging 67,978 admissions to women’s prisons. Authors of the report said the incarceration caused “untold levels of harm that have ripped through the lives of women, their children and generations of families.”

Meanwhile, over the past 10 years, the state spent $1.4 billion on female prison and parole operations, the report said.

The population started dropping in 2015, in part because of bipartisan reform efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in even more releases, and the current population has dipped to 1,450.

But the task force argues that the same tools used to respond to a “crisis-driven” public health threat can also be deployed to respond to the mass incarceration of women, which they say is also a public health threat.

Nearly all women who enter Illinois prisons report having suffered from physical or sexual violence. Most are admitted for low-level, nonviolent drug or property crimes.

A recent survey in the Cook County Jail showed that 54% of women reported being homeless in the 30 days prior to being detained. A separate survey of 800 women in Illinois prisons found that 40% were unable to pay rent in the year prior to their incarceration, with some sleeping in their cars.

Meanwhile, 80% of women in prisons and jails are also mothers, typically the primary caregiver, and Illinois ranks sixth in the nation for the highest number of children who have at least one parent incarcerated, the report said.

Once inside, women are subject to more discipline than men, which affects access to programming and even consideration for early release, according to the report. The authors raised questions about how much programming — including consistent educational access for all inmates — is available anyway.

Incarcerated women are in a setting that by definition tends to add trauma, not reduce it, for people with mental health and gender violence histories, the report said. Logan Correctional Center, which costs $60 million annually to operate and is where most women are housed, was, according to the report, “hastily converted” in 2013 from a men’s facility without the proper “planning, preparation or staff training” to house or care for women. It has since fallen into physical disrepair.

The report includes numerous first-person anecdotes of the abuse and neglect some women have endured, including testimony about mass strip searches conducted within view of male staff, a highly controversial practice that has been subject of lawsuits.

Willette Benford, who was released in 2019 after serving 24 years, told the Tribune that she was subject to the searches twice.

“Women are not safe,” said Benford, who works as an organizer for Live Free Illinois, part of a national organization that works to reduce violence in Black communities and also runs a support group for formally incarcerated women. “Women are not safe. They are not safe inside of (the Illinois Department of Corrections). There has to be something else done.”

The answers are outlined in the report largely according to five policy areas, all of which have specific recommendations: relationship safety, housing, economic security, family support and health.

Researchers from Loyola University Chicago’s Center for Criminal Justice Research, Policy, and Practice worked with task force members to create a detailed breakdown of how many women would be freed today under suggested, specific changes to sentencing laws and classifications.

The report also called for creating a prison ombudsman position to investigate allegations of staff sexual assaults on inmates; investing in community-based programs rather than placement in large prison facilities; support for post-release housing programs that are designed and run by formerly incarcerated women; and an end to excessive charging inside prison for necessities, like tampons ($4.76) or monthly email access ($6).

A top priority for the group is an organized reexamination of cases to see if the court system, at the time of conviction, has considered all relevant histories of gender-based violence. This could affect women sentenced under accountability laws or those who can prove a history of domestic violence.

Deanne Benos, co-founder of the Women’s Justice Institute and a former state corrections official, said there is no limit to the agencies that can contribute to the group’s overall mission, which is to help women at all points in the system avoid prison.

She pointed to the city clerk of Chicago, for example, who is already committed to reforming fines and fees. Such a move can help some women who face financial hardship.

“It took us 40 years to get into this mess, and it’s going to take all hands on deck to get us out,” Benos said. “It took women coming to the table to elevate ideas that were often overlooked.”

Determined to succeed

When Brown, 49, entered prison, the state’s incarcerated population had peaked at more than 2,976 women in the system.

Brown, of Chicago, had been convicted of the 2000 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman during a fight and sentenced to 22 years.

Like so many other women she met inside, Brown entered prison as a mother, leaving her 8-year-old son behind. She had experienced poverty and was a victim of physical abuse. She had been raped twice, she told the Tribune in a recent interview at the Fox Valley Adult Transitional Center in Aurora, where she is preparing to exit prison.

Brown takes full responsibility for the shooting, but she is convinced that her own history of abuse and trauma, which was never treated, contributed to what happened that day. She has filed petitions in court seeking relief as a survivor of domestic violence, which is allowed now under state law.

Once incarcerated, Brown initially struggled to remain hopeful. As a person serving a lengthy sentence, for example, she found herself on yearslong waiting lists for some education programs, taught by local community colleges, because they are offered to inmates with shorter sentences first.

A turning point came early in her sentence when she was able to get into a history lecture that touched on systemic injustices. After class, she approached the speaker and told him she was moved by his words and really hoped to pursue her own education.

“He told me if I were really serious and passionate about this, I’d have to be innovative and find a way outside of the system to rehabilitate myself,” she recalled, saying it launched her educational journey.

Brown, who had started college before her incarceration, used a college guide in the prison library to first find Ohio University, which has a Correctional Education program and was willing to accept handwritten assignments.

She started her bachelor’s in 2005, tucking away more than half of the wages she earned working as a seamstress for tuition instead of buying essential items from the commissary. In one of her more humbling moments, she asked to clean the showers late in the day so she could collect leftover soap for herself.

Brown eventually saved $263 to buy a typewriter, which she named “Bessie” in honor of her paternal grandmother, who farmed in Mississippi and was a model of strength to her. Seven years and $8,000 later, Brown, with some scholarship help, completed her bachelor’s in specialized studies, with an emphasis in literature.

While still finishing her bachelor’s degree, Brown had started mailing queries to colleges seeking entry to a master’s program. She learned to ignore the rejections that marveled at her “vital perspective” but denied her because of technology access.

Finally, California State University Dominguez Hills accepted her and also allowed her to study via correspondence. She again got scholarship help, and in 2016 graduated with a Master of Arts in humanities.

Brown, who is enrolled in a doctoral program at California Coast University, said that from the very start of her quest, she received critical support and encouragement from a prison administrator who proctored her exams and encouraged her to keep going.

But Brown said that kind of support was not consistent through the system, and she watched other women give up.

“The whole purpose of corrections is for us to come back into the communities corrected,” she said. “How do we do that without the tools or the resources to comply with this mandate to come back different than how we came in? And the truth of the matter is ... we do come back different. But the question is how different, different in what way?”

Setting an example

The work of the task force has earned the attention of several of the state’s top lawmakers, including the House Democratic Women’s Caucus, which has committed to a hearing.

The task force will also hold workshops across the state. And positive changes are already underway, members said.

Northwestern University recently announced it had received a grant and will be offering college courses inside Logan, according to the university, a development Brown calls “amazing.”

Meanwhile, Brown continues to prepare for her release at the Fox Valley Adult Transitional Center, where she is working a few days a week at a fast-food restaurant and continues to work on her doctoral studies, using a new typewriter after her first was damaged in several moves between facilities.

Brown was also recently hired by the Women’s Justice Institute and will continue to work on the task force’s mission. She will do so on a new laptop that the organization has given her, leaving her latest typewriter available to be donated to the prison system for an inmate who might need it.

But her old one, the original “Bessie,” is coming with her.

“I have four granddaughters,” she said. “I need them to know the things their grandmother encountered and the obstacles she had to overcome. To me, Bessie is the symbol of the resilience it takes to empower ourselves through education. I want my girls to know they are without excuse.”